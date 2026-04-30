Maryland Softball Infielder Enters Transfer Portal to Pursue Different Sport

One of Maryland's best hitters and star shortstops is entering the transfer portal, but not for softball.

Graduating senior Sammi Woods will use her last year of eligibility to play flag football, a sport that was equally close to her heart as softball was when she was growing up. Though she can’t reveal what program she’s headed to yet, she says it’s going to be the most dominant in the game.

“I just recently got the offer a couple of months ago, and found it out because my friend is the one who started the flag club team,” Woods told WMUC Sports. “But [the school is] basically going to be the main flag schools for women next year.”

Maryland softball star Sammi Woods is entering the transfer portal, but not for softball. Woods is looking to play NCAA flag football next year.



Brendan Russell has more. pic.twitter.com/kp5JHXN255 — Terrapin Sports Central (@TerpsCentral) April 29, 2026

While excelling in her last season with the Terps, hitting .345 with 13 RBIs, and an on-base percentage of .345, Woods was planning her post-undergrad future. Playing softball and flag football since she was nine, she had to choose between the two when entering college. But now that she’s run out of softball eligibility, she’s ready to get back on the gridiron as a quarterback.

“I had a couple of NAIA (flag football) offers throughout the years before I even came here to Maryland,” Woods told WMUC Sports. “I always wanted to play in the Big Ten, so I chose softball.”

⬆️5️⃣ 3-3 for Sammi Woods👌



MSU 2 | UMD 1 #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/g7ZafQAkPx — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 24, 2026

Being able to carry out this dream would not have been possible without the help of Maryland head coach Lauren Karn, who was hired in 2023.

Woods received an invitation to the 2024 Olympic Trials during her first season with Karn, but never told her coaches, as she wanted to stay dedicated to the Terps’ season. After becoming closer to Karn throughout the years, Woods felt comfortable enough to present the idea of participating in the 2026 Olympic trials.

As a valued leader on the team, Karn letting Woods miss the Big Ten series against Indiana to pursue an Olympic dream was a no-brainer.

“Sammi has really stepped up in a big way for our team overall, not just from a stats standpoint,” Karn told WMUC Sports. “She really (wanted) to be the best softball player and teammate and make a lasting impact here at Maryland. She’s been loyal to our program, which has been greatly appreciated by our staff and I.”

And while only getting one season for flag football collegiately, Woods isn’t going to forget about softball. Compared to her future teammates, who have been playing flag football at a higher level for the past few years, Woods wants to take her leadership and strengths from the Maryland softball program with her.

“(My new teammates) are really awesome, but I lack so much experience compared to them,” Woods told WMUC Sports. “I love flag football. But these girls have been playing in college, in the NAIA, in other leagues, it’s their whole life, and they’re really good. I’ve been blessed with great natural talent to have me compete with them, but they’re always teaching me.”

The Terps finished their season with a 19-29 overall record and a Big Ten record of 5-19. In the season finale win over Michigan State, Woods had two hits and an RBI to lead the team to winning back-to-back Big Ten series for the first time since 2022.

Maryland is hosting the Big Ten Tournament starting May 6 but the Terps did not qualify to participate.