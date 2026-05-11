Michigan State Softball Ace Enters Transfer Portal

With the regular season over, the transfer portal is warming up.

Michigan State’s ace, Jacey Schuler, took to social media on Monday to announce she’s leaving East Lansing.

“I am grateful to Michigan State for the opportunity to compete and grow,” Schuler wrote on X. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal to take the next step in my career.”

I am grateful to Michigan State for the opportunity to compete and grow.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal to take the next step in my career.

RHP- 2 years of eligibility

185 innings pitched at P4

Video available by request

Jacey0526@gmail.com

847-693-8055 pic.twitter.com/WZEkOYMkTW — Jacey Schuler (@JaceySchuler) May 11, 2026

The sophomore led the Spartans in starts (21) and innings pitched (92) in 2026, with an ERA of 5.25 and a record of 5-15. She collected 49 strikeouts while allowing 16 home runs, and her 29 appearances and four complete games marked career-bests.

Her best performance of the season came against Mercer in March, when she threw a six-inning complete game, allowing six hits. She tied her season best with five strikeouts and one walk.

She also delivered MSU’s first complete game and first shutout of the season against Howard when she completed four innings of facing no less than five batters in the frame. With two hits allowed, that was the Spartans’ fewest in a game against any opponent.

Jacey Schuler twirls a two-hit complete game to get MSU back in to the win column. Both Brit Beshears and Sophia Grillo with a pair of RBI in this one.



Next up - LSU at 7:30 pm ET! pic.twitter.com/i9Xljwzl5W — Michigan State Softball (@MSU_Softball) February 21, 2026

Schuelr came off an impressive rookie season in 2025, as she made 26 appearances in the circle, tossing 93.0 innings to lead the team. She led the Spartans with 67 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.99. The righty tied the MSU program freshman record for most strikeouts in a game (12) against Longwood.

Jacey Schuler strands a pair of runners with an inning ending strikeout!#GoGreen | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/yVD1DbJPyN — Michigan State Softball (@MSU_Softball) April 26, 2025

Schuler’s decision to enter the portal comes after Michigan State ended dead last in the Big Ten Conference with a record of 3-20 and a .130 winning percentage.

Prior to her collegiate career, Schuler brought a long resume of accomplishments with her to Michigan State. As an Illinois state runner-up in 2023, she was named the Daily Herald Player of the Year and the News-Sun Player of the Year twice.

A two-way at Antioch Community High School, she went 19-2 with a 0.80 ERA and 270 strikeouts in 147.1 innings as a junior, while hitting .541 with nine home runs and 63 RBIs.

“Jacey is a two-way player who can make an immediate impact on our program, Michigan State head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley said of Schuler in 2024. She is the ultimate competitor in the circle who isn’t afraid to go at hitters. Jacey can swing a big bat on offense and could be a presence in the heart of our lineup.

Schuler will have two years of eligibility remaining.