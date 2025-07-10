Mizzou Softball Grabs All-American Outfielder out of Transfer Portal
After a record-breaking year at Eastern Carolina University, outfielder Emma Jackson announced on Instagram in June that she is transferring to Missouri.
As a junior in 2025, she hit .326 at the plate with 58 hits. Her 54 RBIs are tied for the fifth-most in a single season in ECU program history, and her 21 home runs set a new ECU single-season program record.
A major highlight of her 2025 season was when she set an American Athletic Conference (AAC) single-game record with three home runs in the Pirates’ 15-7 win over Charlotte at the beginning of the season in March. She went on to collect a career-best four hits and five RBIs in the win.
Jackson’s breakout year came as a sophomore in 2024, where she posted a career-best .397 batting average and led the Pirates with 75 hits, 24 doubles, and 50 RBIs. Her 24 doubles that season rank second all-time in ECU single-season history.
Jackson will now head to Missouri with one season of eligibility left and a whole lot of accolades under her belt. The back-to-back All-American Athletic Conference honoree was also on the 2024 NFCA Mideast All-Region First Team and the 2025 AAC All-Tournament Team.
Before coming to ECU, Jackson started her collegiate career at Virginia Tech. She appeared in 27 games with 14 starts and primarily served as a designated player for the Hokies. She collected 12 hits with 14 runs and four home runs, and 10 RBIs as Virginia Tech advanced to the 2023 NCAA Regional final.
Jackson was Mizzou’s first pickup out of the portal this summer, while several Tigers entered the transfer at the conclusion of the season. Pitcher Rylee Michalak from Houston was the second transfer to come out of the portal this offseason for Missouri and will have three years of eligibility remaining.