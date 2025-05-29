Ohio State All-American Catcher Jasmyn Burns Enters Transfer Portal
One of the biggest bats of the 2025 season has entered the portal. Ohio State catcher Jasmyn Burns will look for a new home.
The sophomore had a breakout year for the Buckeyes hitting 25 home runs which ranks fourth in the nation and a single-season Big Ten and Ohio State program record. Burns also had a .455 batting average to go along with 75 hits and 51 runs while adding 72 RBIs on a 1.006 slugging percentage.
Those numbers earned her NFCA First-Team All-American honors and Second Team All-American from Softball America.
Burns played a key role in Ohio State's record-breaking year offensively. As a team, OSU led the nation with 147 home runs. The Buckeyes were also first in runs scored (495), runs scored per game (8.25), and slugging percentage (.701).
Ohio State finished with a 45-14-1 overall record falling to Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional.
Burns will have two years of eligibility remaining.