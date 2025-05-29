Boise State Duo Transfers to Tennessee Softball
Tennesse's performance on the field this season has been outstanding as they are set to compete in the WCWS starting on Thursday, but they have been putting in the work off the field too.
The Vols picked up two transfers in Boise State duo Sophia Knight and Makenzie Butt.
Knight confirmed the decision in an Instagram post.
Knight led the Broncos in multiple statistical categories including batting average (.486), runs (63), hits (103), and stolen bases (27). She also added 22 RBI and a .571 slugging percentage.
Butt was another offensive weapon for Boise State. She had 57 runs and 61 hits on a .363 batting average. Butt led the Broncos in RBI (77) and home runs (22)
Boise State is coming off a 34-22 record in 2025 falling to San Diego State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament,
Knight will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and Butt will have three.