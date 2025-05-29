Softball On SI

Boise State Duo Transfers to Tennessee Softball

Sarah Person

Boise State Duo Transfers to Tennessee Softball - Sophia Knight, Makenzie Butt
Boise State Duo Transfers to Tennessee Softball - Sophia Knight, Makenzie Butt / Sophia Knight

Tennesse's performance on the field this season has been outstanding as they are set to compete in the WCWS starting on Thursday, but they have been putting in the work off the field too.

The Vols picked up two transfers in Boise State duo Sophia Knight and Makenzie Butt.

Knight confirmed the decision in an Instagram post.

Knight led the Broncos in multiple statistical categories including batting average (.486), runs (63), hits (103), and stolen bases (27). She also added 22 RBI and a .571 slugging percentage.

Butt was another offensive weapon for Boise State. She had 57 runs and 61 hits on a .363 batting average. Butt led the Broncos in RBI (77) and home runs (22)

Boise State is coming off a 34-22 record in 2025 falling to San Diego State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament,

Knight will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and Butt will have three.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

