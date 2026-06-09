Oklahoma Softball All-American Outfielder Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

The Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly set to lose another player to the transfer portal this offseason.

Kasidi Pickering is the newest name added to the transfer portal list and she has a do-not-contact tag, according to D1 Softball's Justin McLeod.

Filed to @D1Softball: Oklahoma outfielder Kasidi Pickering has entered the transfer portal with a Do Not Contact tag.https://t.co/pXnEt2h8J8 — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 8, 2026

The rising senior was named NCA First Team All-Midwest Region, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List, Preseason All-SEC, D1Softball Preseason All-American First Team, Softball America First Team All-American and entered the season ranked No. 10 in Softball America's preseason Top 100 rankings.

Pickering was a 2025 NFCA First-Team All-American and a member of the 2024 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team.

The news regarding Pickering was posted on social media Monday evening, the same day the portal opened for college softball.

Pickering hit .370 this season with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and scored 66 runs. She becomes the fourth Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal.

Kasidi Pickering Career Highlights & Honors

2026 NFCA First Team All-Midwest Region

2025 NFCA First Team All-American

2025 First Team All-SEC

2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-American (First Team)

National Champion (2024)

2024 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team

2025 NFCA Midwest All-Region First Team

2025 Preseason All-SEC

2024 Softball America Freshman All-American

2024 NFCA DI Freshman of the Year Top 25 Watchlist

2024 Big 12 All-Freshman Team

2024 Puerto Vallarta College Challenge All-Tournament Team

2023-24 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team

Ranked No. 16 in D1Softball's final player rankings of 2025

Ranked No. 25 in Softball American's final player rankings of 2025

Spring 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll

Oklahoma Softball Transfers Out

Tia Milloy, UTIL

Berkley Zache, P

Riley Zache, UTIL

Kasidi Pickering, OF

Oklahoma Softball Incoming Freshmen

Payton Westra, OF: No. 2 overall player by Softball America

Ella Kate "EK" Smith, P: No. 15 player overall, No. 5 pitcher

Ki'ele Ho-Ching, IF: No. 18 overall, No. 7 infielder

Malaya Majam-Finch, P: No. 54 overall, No. 16 pitcher

Keegan Baker, P: No. 20 player overall, No. 6 pitcher