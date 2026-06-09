Oklahoma Softball All-American Outfielder Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
The Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly set to lose another player to the transfer portal this offseason.
Kasidi Pickering is the newest name added to the transfer portal list and she has a do-not-contact tag, according to D1 Softball's Justin McLeod.
The rising senior was named NCA First Team All-Midwest Region, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List, Preseason All-SEC, D1Softball Preseason All-American First Team, Softball America First Team All-American and entered the season ranked No. 10 in Softball America's preseason Top 100 rankings.
Pickering was a 2025 NFCA First-Team All-American and a member of the 2024 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team.
The news regarding Pickering was posted on social media Monday evening, the same day the portal opened for college softball.
Pickering hit .370 this season with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and scored 66 runs. She becomes the fourth Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal.
Kasidi Pickering Career Highlights & Honors
- 2026 NFCA First Team All-Midwest Region
- 2025 NFCA First Team All-American
- 2025 First Team All-SEC
- 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-American (First Team)
- National Champion (2024)
- 2024 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team
- 2025 NFCA Midwest All-Region First Team
- 2025 Preseason All-SEC
- 2024 Softball America Freshman All-American
- 2024 NFCA DI Freshman of the Year Top 25 Watchlist
- 2024 Big 12 All-Freshman Team
- 2024 Puerto Vallarta College Challenge All-Tournament Team
- 2023-24 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team
- Ranked No. 16 in D1Softball's final player rankings of 2025
- Ranked No. 25 in Softball American's final player rankings of 2025
- Spring 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll
Oklahoma Softball Transfers Out
- Tia Milloy, UTIL
- Berkley Zache, P
- Riley Zache, UTIL
- Kasidi Pickering, OF
Oklahoma Softball Incoming Freshmen
- Payton Westra, OF: No. 2 overall player by Softball America
- Ella Kate "EK" Smith, P: No. 15 player overall, No. 5 pitcher
- Ki'ele Ho-Ching, IF: No. 18 overall, No. 7 infielder
- Malaya Majam-Finch, P: No. 54 overall, No. 16 pitcher
- Keegan Baker, P: No. 20 player overall, No. 6 pitcher
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.