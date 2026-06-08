2026 College Softball Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 Available Players
Welcome to Softball On SI 2026 College Softball Transfer Portal Rankings, your home for the top 10 players in the portal according to our staff.
This list will be updated as players begin announcing commitments. Stay tuned to Softball On SI for all of the updates.
1. Isa Torres, Infielder
Junior shortstop Isa Torres is entering the transfer portal after a ridiculous 2026 season at Florida State.
Torres was named the D1 Softball Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year after breaking the school records for batting average (.530), runs scored (78), slugging percentage (.978), and on-base percentage (.591). She also set an NCAA record when she recorded a hit in 16 consecutive at-bats.
Torres has reportedly been connected to Texas A&M and Texas as a potential transfer destination.
2. Jaysoni Beachum, Infielder
In an incredible turn of events, the 2024 NFCA Freshman of the Year and 2026 Second Team All-American, Jaysoni Beachum, is leaving Florida State.
After three seasons with the Seminoles, Beachum recorded a .375 batting average, 37 home runs, 35 doubles, 180 RBIs, 158 runs scored, and 202 hits. She had a .654 slugging percentage and a .492 on-base percentage.
3. Tori Edwards, Infielder
Tori Edwards is the biggest name in the transfer portal out of LSU.
After being named the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, Edwards saw her offensive output diminish as a sophomore. She went from a .375 batting average in 2025 to .284 in 2026. She scored 52 runs and hit 18 homers as a freshman compared to 39 and 12, respectively, as a sophomore.
4. Moriah Polar, Outfielder
Moriah Polar is entering the transfer portal after an incredible three years at Purdue.
Across three seasons with the Boilermakers, Polar collected 218 hits, 103 RBIs and 137 runs scored. She is a career .436 hitter with 28 doubles, 14 triples and seven home runs. Her career on-base percentage is .492 and she is 81-for-94 in stolen bases.
5. Karley Shelton, Infielder
Three-year starter Karley Shelton is done at South Carolina.
The middle infielder finished second on the team in batting average (.345) and led the team with 68 hits. The junior also ranked second on the team in RBIs (40) and doubles (16) and in the top five in runs scored (33) and home runs (seven).
6. Madison Azua, Left-Handed Pitcher
Madison Azua established herself as one of the best pitchers in the country during the 2026 season.
During the 2026 season at Texas State, Azua recorded a 1.95 earned run average across 244.2 innings and struck out 236 batters. She was also named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year.
7. Jayden Heavener, Left-Handed Pitcher
Jayden Heavener finished her sophomore campaign at LSU with a 13-9 record and a 2.81 ERA. She led the Tigers in wins and with 128 strikeouts.
Heavener also led the team in innings pitched with 139.1.
This is the second straight offseason when the LSU Tigers have lost their ace to the transfer portal.
8. Samantha Swan, Catcher
Unlike most of the players on this list, former Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan is a graduate transfer and did not have to wait until June 8 to enter the transfer portal.
Swan was a First Team All-Big 12 selection and batted .383 (69-for-180) with 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 55 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
Multiple reports have connected Swan to the Texas Longhorns as a potential landing sport. The back-to-back national champions lost Reese Atwood to graduation and it would be a homecoming of sorts. Swan is from Georgetown, a suburb of Austin.
9. Hailey Nutter, Right-Handed Pitcher
Hailey Nutter had quite the freshman season for the Kentucky Wildcats. She was third on staff with an ERA of 4.50 and a 7-4 record across 65.1 innings pitched.
Nutter pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in her collegiate debut, striking out 14 of the 21 batters she faced, which was the most for a UK pitcher since 2023. She recorded her second career no-hitter just weeks later, becoming the first freshman in Kentucky history with two no-hitters in February and in a single season.
10. Nicole Edmiaston, Infielder
After transferring to Stetson for her junior season out of junior college, Nicole Edmiaston was a force for the Hatters.
Edmiaston was the 2026 ASUN Player of the Year, ASUN Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-ASUN, ASUN All-Tournament Team, and First Team NFCA All-Region.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.