2026 College Softball Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 Available Players

Welcome to Softball On SI 2026 College Softball Transfer Portal Rankings, your home for the top 10 players in the portal according to our staff.

This list will be updated as players begin announcing commitments. Stay tuned to Softball On SI for all of the updates.

1. Isa Torres, Infielder

Junior shortstop Isa Torres is entering the transfer portal after a ridiculous 2026 season at Florida State.

Torres was named the D1 Softball Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year after breaking the school records for batting average (.530), runs scored (78), slugging percentage (.978), and on-base percentage (.591). She also set an NCAA record when she recorded a hit in 16 consecutive at-bats.

Torres has reportedly been connected to Texas A&M and Texas as a potential transfer destination.

2. Jaysoni Beachum, Infielder

In an incredible turn of events, the 2024 NFCA Freshman of the Year and 2026 Second Team All-American, Jaysoni Beachum, is leaving Florida State.

After three seasons with the Seminoles, Beachum recorded a .375 batting average, 37 home runs, 35 doubles, 180 RBIs, 158 runs scored, and 202 hits. She had a .654 slugging percentage and a .492 on-base percentage.

Thank you to FSU and Team 41, 42, & 43 for the opportunity. This was definitely not an easy decision, but it’s time to move on. #transferportal pic.twitter.com/mMRqc3vFcH — JAYSONI BEACHUM (@BeachumJaysoni) June 2, 2026

3. Tori Edwards, Infielder

Tori Edwards is the biggest name in the transfer portal out of LSU.

After being named the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, Edwards saw her offensive output diminish as a sophomore. She went from a .375 batting average in 2025 to .284 in 2026. She scored 52 runs and hit 18 homers as a freshman compared to 39 and 12, respectively, as a sophomore.

4. Moriah Polar, Outfielder

Moriah Polar is entering the transfer portal after an incredible three years at Purdue.

Across three seasons with the Boilermakers, Polar collected 218 hits, 103 RBIs and 137 runs scored. She is a career .436 hitter with 28 doubles, 14 triples and seven home runs. Her career on-base percentage is .492 and she is 81-for-94 in stolen bases.

Purdue's first All-American since 2022 has entered the transfer portal.



The rising senior collected 218 hits, 103 RBI and 137 runs scored in three seasons.https://t.co/Nf04kfRryg — Softball OnSI (@SoftballOnSI) June 8, 2026

5. Karley Shelton, Infielder

Three-year starter Karley Shelton is done at South Carolina.

The middle infielder finished second on the team in batting average (.345) and led the team with 68 hits. The junior also ranked second on the team in RBIs (40) and doubles (16) and in the top five in runs scored (33) and home runs (seven).

After many conversations with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank the South Carolina coaching staff and my teammates for the opportunity. Looking forward to the next phase of my collegiate athletic career! pic.twitter.com/CfynJ8c7A3 — Karley Shelton (@KarleyShelton) May 25, 2026

6. Madison Azua, Left-Handed Pitcher

Madison Azua established herself as one of the best pitchers in the country during the 2026 season.

During the 2026 season at Texas State, Azua recorded a 1.95 earned run average across 244.2 innings and struck out 236 batters. She was also named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year.

I am so grateful for my coaches, teammates, friends, and the community that has supported me during my time at Texas State. After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Excited for what’s next! @SoftballPortal — Madison Azua (@AzuaMadison) May 22, 2026

7. Jayden Heavener, Left-Handed Pitcher

Jayden Heavener finished her sophomore campaign at LSU with a 13-9 record and a 2.81 ERA. She led the Tigers in wins and with 128 strikeouts.

Heavener also led the team in innings pitched with 139.1.

This is the second straight offseason when the LSU Tigers have lost their ace to the transfer portal.

This hasn’t been an easy decision, I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities and friendships I made along the way. Thank you for everyone who supported me through my journey here at LSU. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.#transferportal pic.twitter.com/m3XIqYWRzG — Jayden Heavener (@JaydenHeavener) June 1, 2026

8. Samantha Swan, Catcher

Unlike most of the players on this list, former Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan is a graduate transfer and did not have to wait until June 8 to enter the transfer portal.

Swan was a First Team All-Big 12 selection and batted .383 (69-for-180) with 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 55 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Multiple reports have connected Swan to the Texas Longhorns as a potential landing sport. The back-to-back national champions lost Reese Atwood to graduation and it would be a homecoming of sorts. Swan is from Georgetown, a suburb of Austin.

Arizona State C Samantha Swan has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.



A unanimous All-Big 12 first teamer in 2026, Swan owns a career .322 batting average and .917 OPS with 18 home runs, 86 RBIs, 67 runs scored, and a .984 fielding percentage behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/8miqJzu9F5 — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) May 27, 2026

9. Hailey Nutter, Right-Handed Pitcher

Hailey Nutter had quite the freshman season for the Kentucky Wildcats. She was third on staff with an ERA of 4.50 and a 7-4 record across 65.1 innings pitched.

Nutter pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in her collegiate debut, striking out 14 of the 21 batters she faced, which was the most for a UK pitcher since 2023. She recorded her second career no-hitter just weeks later, becoming the first freshman in Kentucky history with two no-hitters in February and in a single season.

Thank you to all at the University of KY for a great year. With that being said, I wanted to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal as a RHP with three years of eligibility. I am excited to see where God path leads me! @SoftballPortal @D1Softball pic.twitter.com/BW1jf0j7po — Hailey Nutter (@HaileyNutter77) May 14, 2026

10. Nicole Edmiaston, Infielder

After transferring to Stetson for her junior season out of junior college, Nicole Edmiaston was a force for the Hatters.

Edmiaston was the 2026 ASUN Player of the Year, ASUN Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-ASUN, ASUN All-Tournament Team, and First Team NFCA All-Region.

After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility.



ASUN player of the year, first team all conference, NFCA first team all region.



2026 stats:

AVG: .453

SLG: .900

OB%: .561

HR: 23

RBI: 70 pic.twitter.com/C5vmCgJQXu — nicole edmiaston (@edmiaston) May 22, 2026