Oklahoma State Softball Adds Fourth Transfer Through Portal
Oklahoma State softball head coach Kenny Gajewski announced another addition to the Cowgirls' lineup on Monday afternoon.
Former Long Beach State infielder, Selena Perez, officially signed with the Stilwater group for the 2026 season.
Playing primarily at shortstop for Long Beach the last three seasons, she holds a career .166 batting average in 277 at-bats with 24 runs scored and 28 RBIs. Her best collegiate season at the plate came in 2025, when she set a single-season career high with 15 runs scored with five doubles, one triple, one home run, and 11 RBIs.
As a freshman in 2023, she started 47 games, hitting .174 with four runs scored and 11 RBIs.
As a sophomore, she started 45 games, hitting .15,7 and had a career-best .952 fielding percentage.
"We're very happy to add Selena to the group," Gajewski said in the press release. "She brings a level of experience to the left side of the infield that should make for a fun battle to watch this fall."
The Arizona native and graduate of Vista Grande High School came to Long Beach as a three-time first-team All-Conference section and the 2022 Region Player of the Year after she set the school record for 13 home runs and hit .606 with 47 RBIs during her senior year.
The standout infielder and slugger played travel ball with Arizona Storm Premier.
Perez will have one year of eligibility remaining and joins a growing transfer class with three other stars.
"I'm beyond excited to be a part of a winning culture with the most amazing coaches and girls," Perez said in the press release. "Being a Cowgirl means so much to me, and I can't wait to make history with this team."
Transfers Joining OSU
- Jayden Jones (UTL)
- Melina Wilkison (OF)
- Kaya Booker (OF)
OSU is coming off a less-than-ideal season and looks to turn everything around in 2026. The No.24 team dropped the Fayetteville Regional finale to No.4 Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament, ending its season, 35-20.
After making it to the Women’s College World Series five straight years in a row, 2025 was certainly a disappointment for the Cowgirls.
These strong transfer additions will now have the opportunity to get the program back to its familiar success after five players entered the portal at the end of the season.
Players Transferred Out of OSU:
- Kyra Aycock (RHP)
- Taylor Anderson (UTL)
- Tallen Edwards (INF)
- Micaela Wark (DP/INF)
- Tara Vanderwater (UTL)