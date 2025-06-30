Ole Miss Softball Grabs Two Catchers Out of Transfer Portal
The Ole Miss transfer class keeps growing. The Rebels added two catchers to their roster via the transfer portal. Former Fresno State Bulldog Kennedy Bunker and former Florida Gator Makenna Bellaire announced on X that they will join the team for the 2026 season.
As a freshman, Bellaire made 13 appearances for the Gators, making five starts behind the plate. She collected just five at-bats with three hits, scoring one run. Prior to coming to Florida, Bellaire was a three-time Florida Class 6A First Team All-State selection. She’ll have three years of eligibility remaining with Ole Miss.
As an All-Mountain West Second Team selection, Bunker started all 57 games for Fresno State at either first base or behind the plate. She finished the season with a team-high .364 batting average, a .519 slugging percentage, and a .406 on-base percentage. She was second on the team with 59 hits and 38 RBIs, while leading the team in doubles with 11. Bunker will have one year of eligibility remaining.