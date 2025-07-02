OU Softball Lands SEC Pitcher Through Transfer Portal
Former Ole Miss pitcher Miali Guachino took to X on Tuesday night to announce that she is transferring to Oklahoma.
After just one season with the Rebels, Guachino etched her name in the history books. Her 19 strikeouts set the program’s single-game strikeout record against Southern Mississippi at the beginning of the season. She finished her freshman campaign with a 3.43 ERA with a 16-11 record and four saves.
Guachino will join quite the pitching staff when she arrives in Norman. Patty Gasso and her staff picked up former LSU ace Sydney Berzon in the transfer portal early this offseason and will welcome recruits Sophia Bordi, Berkeley Zache, and Allyssa Parker. Kierston Deal and Audrey Lowry return as well.
Guachino will have three years remaining with the Sooners.