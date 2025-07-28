OU Softball Pitcher Shockingly Transfers to LSU
Former OU pitcher Paytn Monticelli shocked the softball world on Monday afternoon when she took to X to announce that she is transferring to LSU.
Not entering the transfer portal until July 24, the NCAA Committee on Legislative Relief granted a special waiver to open a new transfer window from July 7 to August. 5, according to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger.
Transferring to Oklahoma from Wisconsin as a sophomore, Monticelli quickly became a weapon out of the bullpen for the Sooners. She recorded a 1.09 ERA over 18 appearances and one start. She struck out 23 across 19 innings of work, which led the championship Sooner staff in strikeout percentage at 28.8%.
As a significant piece in the Sooners' quest to grab a fifth straight Women’s College World Series title during her junior year, Monticelli made 16 appearances during the 2025 season, including two starts. She had an ERA of 3.94 and a 2-0 record with 20 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.
With a strong transfer class of two right-handed pitchers, Sydney Berzon and Milali Guachino and the incoming freshman class of Allyssa Parker, the 2023-2024 Gatorade Player of the Year and three-time all-state honoree in Indiana, Berkeley Zache, a two-time state champion in New Jersey, and Sophia Bordi joining the OU pitching staff, playing time may have been thin for Monticelli.
Monticelli now heads to LSU in peak form. She’s been spending her summer playing for the Northwoods League in Wisconsin, a developmental opportunity where softball and baseball players can train, see live action, and retain their fitness before returning to their collegiate teams in the fall.
In five starts for the Madison Night Mares, she’s gone 31 innings with 35 strikeouts.
After losing seven of its players to the portal, including Berzon, Monticelli now joins three other LSU transfers.