Purdue Softball All-American Makes Surprising Transfer Portal Move

Purdue's first All-American since 2022 has hit the transfer portal.

In a surprising move, Moriah Polar announced her move to the portal via Instagram with one year of eligibility remaining.

“Where do I even start? The past three years at Purdue have been absolutely transformative," Polar wrote. "I came in as a freshman, not knowing how much growth and joy the next few years would bring me. Through my time at Purdue, I have encountered countless people who were eager to support me and pour into me. I’ve made so many friendships and memories that will surely last a lifetime. Freshman me would be so thrilled to know that she is looking back on these years with a smile on her face. I’ve experienced so many happy moments while being a part of this program and wouldn’t trade these past three years for anything. However, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank the coaches at Purdue, support staff, and admin for seeing the greatness in me from a young age and during my time as a Boilermaker. I want to thank the Purdue community for being so supportive over the years and those who will continue to support me in the next chapter of my journey. Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank my parents and loved ones for guiding me through this process.

"Boiler up,

"44.”

Polar became just the third Boilermaker ever to receive All-American honors. She was also named NFCA First-Team All Region, All-Big Ten First Team, All-Big Ten Defensive team, and Second Team All-America honors from D1 Softball and Softball America.

Polar put together one of the best seasons seen in Purdue softball history. She broke two individual Purdue records (single-season hits, single-season runs scored), tied the career-triples record, and wrote herself into the Big Ten record book and NCAA record book, tying for second in single-season hits and taking the seventh spot for single-season batting average.

The junior led the nationand the Big Ten in hits (101), and led the conference in batting average (.555), and stolen bases (31).

Polar has improved year over year, hitting .297 as a freshman and .444 as a sophomore.

Across three season with the Boilermakers, Polar collected 218 hits, 103 RBI and 137 runs scored. She is a career .436 hitter with 28 doubles, 14 triples and seven home runs. Her career on-base percentage is .492 and she is 81-94 in stolen bases.

Defensively, Polar has been just as good. In 155 games played, she has had 332 total chances and made 317 putouts. She has 10 assists and five errors for a fielding percentage of .985. She has two assists and one error in 2026 on 94 total chances.

A native of Pearland, Texas, Polar played travel ball with the Hotshots National-Jones, where she was a 2022 16U Top Club National Champion and 2022 16U Triple Crown National Champion.

Before Purdue, Polar attended Shadow Creek High School and chose Purdue over Georgia, Ole Miss, Washington, Oregon, Houston, and others.