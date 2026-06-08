Florida State Softball Loses Record-Breaking Star Isa Torres to Transfer Portal

One of Florida State softball’s best players is hitting the transfer portal.

Isa Torres submitted her name to the portal when it officially opened to undergraduate students on Monday.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make. After a great deal of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and pursue the next chapter of my softball journey,” Torres wrote on social media.

“Coach Alameda and the entire coaching staff believed in me, challenged me, and helped me grow every day. This decision is not about leaving something behind. It is about pursuing a new opportunity and embracing a new challenge.”

The junior is coming off one of the best seasons in NCAA history, as she broke FSU school records for batting average (.530), runs scored (78), slugging percentage (.978), and on-base percentage (.591). Her .530 average ranks in the top 15 in league history.

Torres launched a career-high 16 home runs and 56 RBIs, while her 98 hits were the second-most in school history. She was just one away from tying the record.

The standout shortstop was a top-three finalist for the 2026 USA Softball National Player of the Year award, while she claimed a spot on the NFCA First Team All-Region and claimed ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year awards. On defense this year, she had a career-high fielding percentage of .989.

ISA TORRES CAME TO PLAY MY GOODNESS‼️‼️



📺ESPN2#Team43 pic.twitter.com/wHAOoHZ8KQ — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 22, 2026

The Texas native etched her name in even more history in March, when she notched her 14th hit in 14 at-bats in the bottom of the fourth, breaking the all-time NCAA DI softball consecutive hit record.

Torres has been a bright light for the Seminoles since joining Tallahassee in 2024. Her sophomore season in 2025 saw records smashed as she originally broke the school record for batting average at .436 and had the third-most hits in school history with 95. She also scored the fifth-most runs in school history with 70 and finished the season with nine homers and 45 RBIs.

As a rookie, she made an instant claim for a spot at shortstop, starting 61 out of 62 games in the position. She finished that season with a .365 batting average, which was third on the team, while hitting nine home runs.

Torres now joins teammates third baseman Jaysoni Beachum, pitcher Mimi Gooden, and outfielder Addie DeLong in the transfer portal. These players have split from Alameda’s squad after the team had a disappointing run in the NCAA Regionals, losing at home to Stetson and UCF.