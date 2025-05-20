Softball On SI

SIU Has 6 Enter Portal Including Former MVC Player of the Year

Nicole Reitz

Six players from Southern Illinois University, including shortstop Jackie Lis have entered the transfer portal.
After winning its second straight Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) regular season title and the first time since 2004 going back-to-back, six players from Southern Illinois University, including shortstop Jackie Lis have entered the transfer portal. 

Lis confirmed her decision by reposting several posts on X about her entry. 

With a 33-20 season, the Salukis failed to come out on top in the MVC Championship, losing 6-2 to Belmont University. With the former MVC MVP Lis in their lineup, she certainly stole the show all season long. Holding SIU’s career home run record with 44, she ended the season with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs. 

On the field, she’s just as dangerous, with a career fielding percentage of .935. Lis will have one year left of eligibility.

Other SIU players to hit the portal include freshman pitcher Kaytee Dahlstrom who announced via X on Monday. 

