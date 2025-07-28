Softball America Announces Top 15 Transfer Class Rankings
Softball America announced its transfer class rankings from the 2025 offseason on Monday morning. While several schools have shocked the softball community, the Top 15 were determined by past achievements, potential ceiling, years of eligibility remaining, positions, and losses in the transfer portal.
Take a look at what programs Softball America deems to have made the best moves so far this season, plus their key additions.
1. Texas Tech
Key Additions:
- Taylor Pannell (INF)
- Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)
- Jazzy Burns (C)
- Mia Williams (INF)
- Lagi Quiroga (C/UTL)
- Desirae Spearman (RHP/UTL)
- Jackie Lis (INF)
2. Oregon
Key Additions:
- Elon Butler (UTL)
- Addison Amaral (INF)
- Amari Harper (UTL)
3. Georgia
Key Additions:
- Addisen Fisher (RHP)
- Bailey Lindenmuth (INF)
- Maddie Johnson (RHP)
- Keirstin Roose (INF)
4. Oklahoma
Key Additions:
- Sydney Berzon (RHP)
- Miali Guachino (RHP)
5. Arkansas
Key Additions:
- Dakota Kennedy (OF)
- Tianna Bell (INF)
6. LSU
Key Additions:
- Char Lorenz (UTL)
- CeCe Cellura (RHP)
- Kylee Edwards (INF)
- Ally Hutchins (INF)
7. Texas A&M
Key Additions:
- Tallen Edwards (INF)
- Micaela Wark (INF)
- Taylor Pannell (LHP)
- Maya Bland (OF)
- Paislie Allen (INF)
8. Clemson
Key Additions:
- Kiley Channell (INF)
- Abby Dunning (RHP)
- Corri Hicks (C)
- Sierra Maness (RHP)
9. Arizona
Key Additions:
- Jalens Adams (RHP)
- Grace Jenkins (C/UTL)
- Sereniti Trice (INF)
- Addison Duke (OF)
- Jenae Berry (RHP)
10. Tennessee
Key Additions:
- Sophia Knight (OF)
- Maddi Rutan (RHP/UTL)
- Mackenzie Butt (INF)
11. Alabama
Key Additions:
- Brooke Wells (RHP/UTL)
- Jena Young (INF)
12. Texas
Key Additions:
- Kaiah Altmeyer (OF)
- Brenlee Gonzales (LHP)
13. Florida
Key Additions:
- Madison Walker (INF)
- Ella Wesolowski (C/UTL)
- Kendall Grover (RHP)
- Allison Sparkman (RHP)
14. Mississippi State
Key Additions:
- Peja Goold (RHP)
- Alyssa Faircloth (RHP)
- Anna Carder (C)
- Tatum Silva (OF)
- Leila Ammon (RHP)
15. North Carolina
Key Additions:
- Emily LeGette (INF)
- Raegan Jennings (INF)
- Carly Maxton (RHP)
- MC Eaton (UTL)
- Michele Tarpey (UTL)
- Kendall Frost (RHP)
Honorable Mentions
- Duke
- UCLA
Published |Modified