Softball America Announces Top 15 Transfer Class Rankings

May 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) celebrates with her teammates after defeating the UCLA Bruins 3-1 during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Softball America announced its transfer class rankings from the 2025 offseason on Monday morning. While several schools have shocked the softball community, the Top 15 were determined by past achievements, potential ceiling, years of eligibility remaining, positions, and losses in the transfer portal.

Take a look at what programs Softball America deems to have made the best moves so far this season, plus their key additions. 

1. Texas Tech 

Key Additions: 

  • Taylor Pannell (INF)
  • Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)
  • Jazzy Burns (C)
  • Mia Williams (INF)
  • Lagi Quiroga (C/UTL)
  • Desirae Spearman (RHP/UTL)
  • Jackie Lis (INF)
A woman sits in a chair with two trophies next to it.
Kaitlyn Terry transferred from UCLA to Texas Tech. / Texas Tech Athletics

2. Oregon

Key Additions: 

  • Elon Butler (UTL)
  • Addison Amaral (INF)
  • Amari Harper (UTL)

3. Georgia

Key Additions: 

  • Addisen Fisher (RHP)
  • Bailey Lindenmuth (INF)
  • Maddie Johnson (RHP)
  • Keirstin Roose (INF) 

4. Oklahoma

Key Additions: 

  • Sydney Berzon (RHP)
  • Miali Guachino (RHP)
A woman throws a softball in the air and smiles.
Miali Guachino transferred from Ole Miss to OU. / OU Athletics

5. Arkansas

Key Additions: 

  • Dakota Kennedy (OF) 
  • Tianna Bell (INF)

6. LSU

Key Additions: 

  • Char Lorenz (UTL)
  • CeCe Cellura (RHP)
  • Kylee Edwards (INF)
  • Ally Hutchins (INF)

7. Texas A&M

Key Additions: 

  • Tallen Edwards (INF) 
  • Micaela Wark (INF)
  • Taylor Pannell (LHP)
  • Maya Bland (OF)
  • Paislie Allen (INF)
A woman sits in a chair and points a softball toward the camera.
Tallen Edwards transferred from OSU to Texas A&M. / Texas A&M Athletics

8. Clemson

Key Additions: 

  • Kiley Channell (INF) 
  • Abby Dunning (RHP)
  • Corri Hicks (C)
  • Sierra Maness (RHP)

9. Arizona

Key Additions: 

  • Jalens Adams (RHP)
  • Grace Jenkins (C/UTL) 
  • Sereniti Trice (INF)
  • Addison Duke (OF) 
  • Jenae Berry (RHP)

10. Tennessee

Key Additions: 

  • Sophia Knight (OF)
  • Maddi Rutan (RHP/UTL) 
  • Mackenzie Butt (INF) 
Two women hold a sign and smile.
Maddi Rutan transferred from EKU to Tennessee. / Tennessee Athletics

11. Alabama

Key Additions: 

  • Brooke Wells (RHP/UTL) 
  • Jena Young (INF)

12. Texas

Key Additions: 

  • Kaiah Altmeyer (OF) 
  • Brenlee Gonzales (LHP)

13. Florida

Key Additions: 

  • Madison Walker (INF)
  • Ella Wesolowski (C/UTL)
  • Kendall Grover (RHP) 
  • Allison Sparkman (RHP) 
A woman sits behind a trophy and smiles.
Ella Wesolowski transferred from Mississippi State to Florida. / Florida Athletics

14. Mississippi State

Key Additions: 

  • Peja Goold (RHP)
  • Alyssa Faircloth (RHP)
  • Anna Carder (C)
  • Tatum Silva (OF)
  • Leila Ammon (RHP)

15. North Carolina

Key Additions: 

  • Emily LeGette (INF)
  • Raegan Jennings (INF)
  • Carly Maxton (RHP)
  • MC Eaton (UTL)
  • Michele Tarpey (UTL)
  • Kendall Frost (RHP)

Honorable Mentions

  • Duke 
  • UCLA
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

