Following two straight national championships, pitcher Cambria Salmon is leaving Austin.

Salmon entered the portal when it officially opened to undergraduate student-athletes on Monday, according to Justin McLeod at D1 Softball.

Texas P Cambria Salmon has entered the transfer portal.



Salmon threw 62 innings as a freshman in 2025 and posted a 2.48 ERA, but took on a slightly-lighter workload this season with just 39.2 innings pitched and notched a 2.12 ERA. pic.twitter.com/oB7vED1Sen — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 8, 2026

As a freshman in 2025, Salmon saw action on the mound 22 times, starting in eight appearances. She finished with a 7-2 record with one save and threw over 62 innings, striking out 66 batters. The righty maintained a .248 ERA, which was second-best on the team behind Tegan Kavan.

In SEC action, Salmon made five appearances, pitching 8.1 innings with four strikeouts against 37 hitters. She finished her rookie season being one of five Longhorns to collect a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Salmon saw time in the 2025 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in Game 2 against Texas Tech, when the Longhorns’ pitching suffered to force Game 3. When the Red Raiders got the best of Mac Morgan, head coach Mike White went to Salmon in relief. The nerves got the best of her as she walked in the first run and threw a wild pitch to put the Red Raiders ahead, and that was the last we saw of her for the season.

As for the 2026 season as a sophomore, Salmon took on less, throwing just 39.2 innings with a team-leading ERA of 2.12. She ended the season with a 5-0 record, seven starts, and an opponent's batting average of .239.

Back-to-back 1-2-3 innings for Cambria Salmon and the Longhorns 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/LSOGj4Bys7 — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 7, 2026

One of Salmon’s last appearances on the mound as a Longhorn came right before the postseason, as she combined with Kavan for a two-hit shutout, 9-0 win over Wisconsin, to grab the team’s 20th run-rule win of the year.

Salmon took to Instagram on Sunday night to post about her national championships trophies with the caption “One more for the road”.

The California native was the No.4 overall recruit in the nation, according to Extra Innings Softball, and was a three-time All-State CIF and All-League CBL Most Valuable Player honoree at Beaumont High School. She was also named the 2022 State Sophomore Player of the Year and the Inland Empire Player of the Year.

When initially recruited to Texas, White had stated Salmon had the potential to join the starting rotation immediately.

“We are excited with the signing of Cam Salmon, who is widely regarded as one of the top pitchers nationally in her class, from Beaumont, Calif,” White said in a press release. Although she will be a freshman in 2025, Cam has the experience and drive to be in the starting rotation immediately. Cam throws in the upper 60's with good control and has an effective change-up as well.”

Salmon is the only player from Texas so far to enter the transfer portal.