Texas Tech Continues to Make Moves With Another Portal Grab

The transfer portal craziness hasn't died down yet, and Texas Tech is still grabbing all the talent it can.

The Red Raiders' newest addition is an incoming sophomore outfielder from Michigan State, Zoie Bernard, as reported by Justin McLeod at D1 Softball on June 18.

Former Michigan State OF Zoie Bernard is transferring to Texas Tech.



As a freshman in 2026, Bernard batted .297 with 11 doubles, four triples, 12 RBIs, 25 runs scored, and four stolen bases. Fielded at a .949 clip. pic.twitter.com/VoE9otLNvB — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 18, 2026

During Bernard's freshman year as a Spartan, she started all 51 games in the outfield and became a staple of Michigan State's lineup in left field. Bernard finished the 2026 season with a .933 fielding percentage, 65 putouts and five assists.

However, her impact went beyond her solid defense. In 163 at-bats, she recorded a .307 batting average, 30 runs and 15 RBIs. The lefty delivered home runs in back-to-back games against NC State and Stetson University. During her freshman campaign, she was also able to string together a14-game hitting streak.

Bernard also led the Spartans in batting average, slugging average (.485), doubles (13), triples (5) and hits (50).

Michigan State's season ended in disappointment after missing out on the Big 10 tournament with a final record of 17-34. The last time the Spartans made an appearance in an NCAA regional was in 2004.

Before her time at Michigan State, she attended St. Benedict at Auburndale High School and was named 2025 MaxPreps Second Team All-American after her team finished runner-up at the Tennessee State Championships. She also participated in club softball and was named the 11th best outfielder in the country by Line Drive Media.

Bernard becomes the sixth transfer to join the 2027 Texas Tech roster in addition to its seven incoming freshmen. Fourteen players have departed the Raiders' program since their loss to the Texas Longhorns in the finale of the 2026 Women's College World Series. Seven graduated, seven hit the portal.

Have been asked about this a few times, so worth noting: Texas Tech has added six transfers thus far and has had seven players enter the portal.



That latter number includes two that went in on Wednesday: Timber Hensley and Angelyna Conde. — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 18, 2026

Head coach Gerry Glasco has been known to heavily rely on the portal to build his roster, with 15 out of 25 players listed on the 2026 roster having previously spent time at other institutions.

After missing out on a national championship to Texas twice in consecutive years, Glasco is determined to rebuild and propell his team to a title.