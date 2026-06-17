Texas Tech Signs All-American Transfer From Oklahoma, Continues Portal Haul

Texas Tech has added another All-American to its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Kasidi Pickering is the newest name to join the Red Raiders after entering the transfer portal on June 8, sources have confirmed with Softball On SI.

Kasidi Pickering is heading to Texas Tech.



Sources have confirmed with me that the former OU outfielder has signed with the Red Raiders.



Pickering was an All-American in 2025. pic.twitter.com/r3m9oiDtQg — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) June 17, 2026

The rising senior spent three seasons with the Sooners and won a national championship as a freshman in 2024.

Pickering is a career .384 hitter and set career highs in 2026 with 20 home runs and 61 runs batted in.

More to come...