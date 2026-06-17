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Softball On SI

Texas Tech Signs All-American Transfer From Oklahoma, Continues Portal Haul

The rising senior will have one year of eligibility with the Red Raiders.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Oklahoma's Kasidi Pickering (7) celebrates a home run with head coach Patty Gasso in the third inning during Game 1 of the NCAA Norman Super Regional softball game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., May, 22, 2026. Mississippi State won 11-9.
Oklahoma's Kasidi Pickering (7) celebrates a home run with head coach Patty Gasso in the third inning during Game 1 of the NCAA Norman Super Regional softball game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., May, 22, 2026. Mississippi State won 11-9. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech has added another All-American to its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Kasidi Pickering is the newest name to join the Red Raiders after entering the transfer portal on June 8, sources have confirmed with Softball On SI.

The rising senior spent three seasons with the Sooners and won a national championship as a freshman in 2024.

Pickering is a career .384 hitter and set career highs in 2026 with 20 home runs and 61 runs batted in.

More to come...

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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