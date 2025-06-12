How an NIL Loophole is Transforming Texas Tech Into a Softball Powerhouse
Texas Tech softball is coming off a national runner-up finish and has been thrust into the spotlight with a multi-millionaire pitcher in NiJaree Canady.
However, all the attention garnered during the Red Raiders' historic postseason run has turned college softball upside down with the announcements of several transfers, including Kaitlyn Terry, Jasmyn Burns, Mia Williams, and Jackie Lis.
NCAA rules prevent head coaches from recruiting players actively on opponents’ rosters, but there aren’t rules in place to prevent a third party from approaching those players. This loophole has opened the door for All-Americans to join head coach Gerry Glasco’s program. The Matador Club, Texas Tech’s Name, Image and Likeness collective, and coach Nathan Nelson of Hotshots Fastpitch, a travel organization based in Texas, have reportedly been heavily involved in this process.
Softball On SI spoke with six Division I programs about what is happening in Lubbock, and while it is completely legal, it raises concerns about morals and ethics.
A parent of a player who was contacted by Nelson spoke with Softball On SI in exchange for anonymity and said they received a phone call in April with a six-figure offer to transfer to Texas Tech.
“I know for 100 percent fact that there were kids in April, and even earlier than that, signed. Nathan Nelson told me before April 7, they were signing kids from other schools while they were playing with other teams to go to Texas Tech in 2026.”
Softball On SI reached out to Nelson for comment, and he declined any involvement.
Ten sources confirmed with Softball On SI that Nelson or The Matador Club also contacted Taylor Pannell, Isa Torres, Dakota Kennedy, Reese Atwood, Kasidi Pickering, Maci Bergeron, Dez Spearman, and Tori Edwards.
Pannell entered the transfer portal on Thursday with a do-not-contact tag and was reportedly in Lubbock with instructions not to appear in any photos because she wasn’t in the transfer portal, according to an additional four sources.
Pannell’s father, Brandon, told Softball On SI that his daughter wasn’t at Texas Tech and was at home in Illinois applying for master's programs.
“Think about this, every kid other than Terry has played for Nathan at Hotshots,” the anonymous parent added. “He can say what he wants, but he has contacts with all these parents. He may not have made the call, but he’s involved.”
Some believe the involvement of The Matador Club and Nelson feels like taking advantage of a broken system, and has many in the softball community feeling like there is a tampering issue, but because of the third-party usage, it is perfectly legal. It could also be Glasco’s way of getting ahead of a forever-changing collegiate landscape.
What stands out isn’t necessarily the fact that Glasco is bringing in transfers to Texas Tech, he was notorious for this while at Louisiana, where 63 players transferred in or out of the Ragin’ Cajun program during his seven-year tenure.
The pattern is not anything new, but this go around, it seems that Glasco just has more money to play with and third parties to negotiate on his behalf.