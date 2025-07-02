UCLA Softball Lands Pitcher Via Transfer Portal
Former Long Beach State pitcher Brynne Nally is staying in California. According to her Instagram post, she’s joining the UCLA Bruins in 2026.
In her freshman debut with Long Beach, Nally posted a 3.22 ERA with six wins, a .245 opponent’s batting average, and 49 strikeouts over 74 innings of work.
In high school, she was a four-year letterwinner at Pacifica High School and went 22-2 as a senior with a 0.99 ERA, striking out 136 batters over 127 innings. The ace led Pacifica to a CIF-SS Division I state championship and was named Empire League Pitcher of the Year in all four years of her high school career.
Nally will have three years remaining with the Bruins.
