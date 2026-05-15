Unranked Stetson Stuns No. 9 Florida State in NCAA Tournament Opener
Unranked Stetson delivered the first upset of the 2026 NCAA DI Softball Championship as the Hatters beat the ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles, 8-3, at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Fla.
Stetson scored five runs on the ACC Pitcher of the Year Jazzy Francik in 2.2 innings, forcing the Seminoles to tap into their bullpen early. The Hatters would then tag on an additional two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth.
Sophomore shortstop Irianis Garcia surpassed the Stetson single-season runs record in the victory.
More to come ...
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew