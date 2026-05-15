Unranked Stetson Stuns No. 9 Florida State in NCAA Tournament Opener

Unranked Stetson delivered the first upset of the 2026 NCAA DI Softball Championship as the Hatters beat the ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles, 8-3, at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Fla.

Stetson scored five runs on the ACC Pitcher of the Year Jazzy Francik in 2.2 innings, forcing the Seminoles to tap into their bullpen early. The Hatters would then tag on an additional two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth.

Sophomore shortstop Irianis Garcia surpassed the Stetson single-season runs record in the victory.

Irianis Garcia broke the Hatters’ single-season runs record when she scored on Amber Chumley’s home run!#GoHatters | @StetsonHatters pic.twitter.com/ggRClLTTsK — Stetson Softball (@StetsonSoftball) May 15, 2026

More to come ...