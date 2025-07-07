UTSA Adds Texas Softball National Champion Mac Morgan to Coaching Staff
A former Texas Longhorn will continue her softball career not as a player, but instead as a coach.
Mac Morgan, who was a pitcher on Texas's 2025 National Championship squad, will now take her talents into coaching, joining the staff at UT San Antonio.
Morgan was a key part of the Longhorns' run to their first Women's College World Series title in program history.
During her senior season, Morgan had an 11-4 record in the circle in 26 appearances in 73.2 innings pitched while allowing 43 runs on 78 hits with 39 strikeouts and opponents hit .273 against her. In her three seasons at Texas, Morgan appeared in 95 games and finished 45-9 overall in 328.2 innings of work with 160 strikeouts.
In three seasons with the Longhorns, Morgan was 45-9 with a 2.47 ERA. She struck out a total of 160 batters was best known for her devastating drop ball.
Before transferring to Texas, Morgan began her collegiate career at Arizona State. She helped the Sun Devils to a 43-11 overall record, an outright Pac-12 Conference championship, and a berth in the NCAA Super Regionals.
Morgan was a Third-Team All-Pac-12 Conference and All-Freshman Team selection, registered a 2.82 ERA with an 18-3 overall record (22 starts), seven complete games, two solo shutouts, and 75 strikeouts over a team-high 119 innings of work while limiting opponents to a .248 batting average.
The former right-handed pitcher will join Vann Stuedeman's staff. Stuedeman has overseen or guided the development of pitchers earning 12 All-America honors, 23 All-Region awards, 12 All-SEC accolades, three SEC Pitchers of the Year, an SEC Freshman of the Year and the SEC Tournament MVP.
Morgan aims to assist the coaching staff in rebuilding the UTSA program. The Roadrunners are coming off a tough 2025 season, where they went 21-34 overall and fell in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.