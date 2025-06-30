Softball On SI

6 Softball Recruits We Watched at Triple Crown's P5 Patriot Games

Sarah Person

Kaukauna High School's Paige Bodenheimer (19), Karly Meredith (1) and Jozy Ebben (23) celebrate with the state championship trophy after defeating Kenosha Bradford High School during the Division 1 state championship game at the 2025 WIAA state softball tournament on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Goodman Softball Complex in Madison, Wisconsin. Kaukauna won the game, 1-0. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Kaukauna High School's Paige Bodenheimer (19), Karly Meredith (1) and Jozy Ebben (23) celebrate with the state championship trophy after defeating Kenosha Bradford High School during the Division 1 state championship game at the 2025 WIAA state softball tournament on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Goodman Softball Complex in Madison, Wisconsin. Kaukauna won the game, 1-0. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Summer is in full swing, and that means the top softball clubs are in action. The P5 Patriot Games feature some of the best players in the class of 2027.

Here are six players Softball America recommended to watch during the tournament.

1. Shug Bradford (2027), TX Bombers 16U, MINF

Bradford was a standout for Melissa High School this past season. She hit .372 with 35 runs on 29 hits and 24 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .495. Melissa went 38-1 overall en route to the Conference 5A Division 1 State Championship and also claimed the 2025 MaxPreps National Champion title. They are the third Texas team to claim the No.1 spot in the past five years.

2. Gisela Boitmann (2027) TX Bombers 16U, LHP

Boitman was 4-1 in her 16 appearances in the circle with an ERA of 2.84 in 32.2 innings pitched for Lovejoy High School, She allowed 17 runs on 17 hits with 51 strikeouts. Lovejoy had a final record of 25-13

3. Ivy Burnham (2027) Corona Angels Tyson 16U, OF

Burnham played for St. Anthony High School who struggled this past season, finishing 0-14. At the plate, she hit .407 and added seven runs on 11 hits with two RBIs and a .406 on-base percentage.

4. Hollyn Gentry (2027) Athletics Mercado Smith 18U, C

Gentry put up some impressive number for Ganesha High School. In 29 games played, she had 25 runs on 27 hits and was second on the team in RBIs, (30) and home runs (10). Genesha had a final record of 24-5-1.

5. Morgan Maxwell (2027) GA Impact O’Neal 16U, LHP/1B

Maxwell was a leader for West Forsyth High School. She held a 14-1 record in the circle with a 0.88 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched with opponents hitting .164 against her. West Forsyth went 26-3 overall and made it to the NCHSAA 4A state softball tournament.

6. Coral Williams (2027), Athletics Mercado Smith 18U, RHP

Williams is one of the top players in the Class of 2027. The California MaxPreps player of the year had a perfect 17-0 record in the circle for Norco High School. Her era was an impressive .059, and she pitched 106 innings with 147 strikeouts on the season. Norco was California's Southern Section Division I State Champions and finished No. 5 on MaxPreps top 25 teams in the nation.

The rest of the list can be found at Softball America.

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/Youth