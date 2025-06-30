6 Softball Recruits We Watched at Triple Crown's P5 Patriot Games
Summer is in full swing, and that means the top softball clubs are in action. The P5 Patriot Games feature some of the best players in the class of 2027.
Here are six players Softball America recommended to watch during the tournament.
1. Shug Bradford (2027), TX Bombers 16U, MINF
Bradford was a standout for Melissa High School this past season. She hit .372 with 35 runs on 29 hits and 24 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .495. Melissa went 38-1 overall en route to the Conference 5A Division 1 State Championship and also claimed the 2025 MaxPreps National Champion title. They are the third Texas team to claim the No.1 spot in the past five years.
2. Gisela Boitmann (2027) TX Bombers 16U, LHP
Boitman was 4-1 in her 16 appearances in the circle with an ERA of 2.84 in 32.2 innings pitched for Lovejoy High School, She allowed 17 runs on 17 hits with 51 strikeouts. Lovejoy had a final record of 25-13
3. Ivy Burnham (2027) Corona Angels Tyson 16U, OF
Burnham played for St. Anthony High School who struggled this past season, finishing 0-14. At the plate, she hit .407 and added seven runs on 11 hits with two RBIs and a .406 on-base percentage.
4. Hollyn Gentry (2027) Athletics Mercado Smith 18U, C
Gentry put up some impressive number for Ganesha High School. In 29 games played, she had 25 runs on 27 hits and was second on the team in RBIs, (30) and home runs (10). Genesha had a final record of 24-5-1.
5. Morgan Maxwell (2027) GA Impact O’Neal 16U, LHP/1B
Maxwell was a leader for West Forsyth High School. She held a 14-1 record in the circle with a 0.88 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched with opponents hitting .164 against her. West Forsyth went 26-3 overall and made it to the NCHSAA 4A state softball tournament.
6. Coral Williams (2027), Athletics Mercado Smith 18U, RHP
Williams is one of the top players in the Class of 2027. The California MaxPreps player of the year had a perfect 17-0 record in the circle for Norco High School. Her era was an impressive .059, and she pitched 106 innings with 147 strikeouts on the season. Norco was California's Southern Section Division I State Champions and finished No. 5 on MaxPreps top 25 teams in the nation.
The rest of the list can be found at Softball America.