Melissa High School Softball Named 2025 MaxPreps National Champion
With the high school softball season officially over, MaxPreps announced on Monday morning that Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas, has been crowned the 2025 MaxPreps National Champion.
The Cardinals put up one historic season and were led by some of college softball’s top recruits.
With 122 home runs across the team and six players hitting double-digit homers, junior Florida commit Kennedy Bradley led with 22, Texas commit Caigan Crabtree was right behind with 20, and class of 2027 star Finlee Williams put up 19.
On defense, sophomore ace Eloisa Maes carried the team in the circle. She struck out 238 batters while holding opponents to a .127 batting average.
The accolades don’t stop there either. The Cardinals took down Barbers Hill High School 4-2 to become back-to-back Conference 5A Division 1 State Champions. Maes was voted state champ MVP with two runs on two hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts in seven innings.
The Cardinals finished their tremendous season with a 38-1 record, becoming just the third Texas team to finish first in MaxPreps rankings over the last five years.