Athletics Mercado Releases Statement Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

The California-based travel softball organization, Athletics Mercado, responded to sexual harassment allegations with an official statement posted to social media Friday.

The statement was released after a former coach, Liana Gonzalez, accused her head coach of making inappropriate comments about her body, sexual remarks and inappropriate jokes directed at her in front of their 10-and-under team. She also claimed that Devin Taylor sent her inappropriate messages and attempted to share a hotel room with her at multiple out-of-town tournaments.

Taylor and Gonzalez were coaching a team based in Texas at the time.

The coach in question was reported in June 2026 and removed from the team within the month. Gonzalez left the program to return to college and Taylor was reinstated as an assistant coach in August.

In response, Athletics Mercado took responsibility for reinstating the coach and understands it was "a bad decision." The organization added that, moving forward, it will be implementing change with a zero-tolerance policy with no reinstatement.

"We recognize that our decision on August 28, 2026, to consent to the coach's return in a limited assistant coaching capacity was a mistake, and we take responsibility for that decision," the club stated.

"At the time, AM made its decision based on the information and circumstances presented to us. Our understanding was that the concerns involved inappropriate conduct between two adult coaches, were specific to the relationship and interactions between those individuals, and did not involve the athletes or children. We were also informed that the female coach who raised the concerns was no longer affiliated with the organization and had relocated to California. Additionally, the information presented indicated that the male coach had more than five years of coaching experience with the Mercado Texas team without prior complaints involving other female coaches."

The statement also said that parental support and positive feedback from Taylor's colleagues played a role in the decision to reinstate him.

"In hindsight, we should have made a different decision," the statement continues. "We should have recognized that the appropriate response required more than evaluating whether the original circumstances were still present. It required a better assessment of professional conduct, accountability and the standards expected of anyone representing Athletics Mercado."

Setting HIgher Standards

Following the public outcry, Athletics Mercado is implementing new requirements for all teams and affiliated coaches.

1. Formal License Agreement: A signed agreement establishing clear obligations, responsibilities, and standards for all head coaches.

2. Background Checks (previously required): Required background checks for any coaches within AM.

3. Brand Standards and Athlete Safety Policies: Written acknowledgment and agreement to follow AM's brand standards and athlete-safety policies.

4. Code of Conduct: A signed commitment to uphold Athletics Mercado's Code of Conduct and organizational expectations (revised).

5. Safe Coaching and CDC Concussion Training: Required certification in safe coaching practices and CDC HEADS UP concussion awareness.

6. Independent Incident Reporting (HR Compliance): AM is engaging a third-party independent compliance firm to improve its operation.

The statement concludes with a commitment to moving forward and focusing on why the organization was started in the first place – providing opportunities for athletes to grow, compete, develop confidence and build relationships.

The organization also acknowledged that it has to regain the trust of those affiliated with it.

"We recognize that trust is earned through our actions, not simply our words," it says. "We also recognize that situations involving adults affiliated with our organization can affect the confidence families place in the Mercado name.

"We remain committed to treating all individuals fairly, taking concerns seriously, protecting athlete safety, and holding our affiliated clubs and coaches to clear standards of professionalism and conduct."