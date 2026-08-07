Delaware Primed for Championship Run as Senior League Softball World Series Enters Bracket Play

Delaware District 3, the 2025 Senior League Softball World Series runner-up, put an exclamation point on Pool A play by finishing undefeated after a victory over Asia-Pacific on Thursday.

The host team has a long memory of the sting it felt during last year's title game loss to Michigan. They are looking for redemption this year.

Delaware's nemesis, Michigan, secured their first place finish in Pool B as well. The Central Region representative has cruised through pool play and looks ready to defend their title as quarterfinal action begins on Friday.

Game 16: Delaware 12, Asia-Pacific 1

In what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between undefeated teams to decide the Pool A winner, it was nothing but.

Pitchers Cierra Lewis of Delaware and Ericka Mae Gonzales of the Philippines looked to lock up in an early pitcher's duel. Lewis held Asia-Pacific hitless in the first three innings and induced several ground balls to third baseman Jordynn Bowe, who played superb defense by converting five early chances for outs.

Gonzales struck out seven batters through three innings. Six of those strikeouts were consecutive, as she used a rise ball thrown at multiple levels to confound batters.

Delaware struck first when shortstop Kimora Harris ripped a single up the middle scoring Journey Hearne in the bottom of the first inning.

The score remained 1-0 in Delaware's favor until they were able to stretch the lead to 3-0 in the third inning. Adeline Lutz singled up the middle with two outs. Karly Kruger then hit a fly ball to left field, which was misplayed by the outfielder and rolled to the fence. Lutz scored and Kruger wound up with an inside-the-park home run to make the score 3-0.

Delaware District 3’s Adeline Lutz (left) and Karly Kruger celebrate after Kruger’s inside the park home run in D3’s 12-1 win against Asia-Pacific to finish pool play undefeated in the Senior League Softball World Series, Aug 6, 2026 at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex. D3 earned the top seed in their half of the bracket with elimination play beginning August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Delaware continued to solve the Philippines ace when Ava Brock doubled to center field scoring pinch runner Autumn Wille and Bowe to make the score 5-0.

Delaware extended the lead to 7-0, chasing Gonzales from the game. The hot hitting Harris drove in another run with a single for an 8-0 Delaware lead. Delaware feasted on Asia-Pacific relief pitching moving forward to end the game after five innings.

In other Pool A action, Pennsylvania defeated Texas by a score of 14-8. Latin America then took on Pennsylvania in the final pool game for each team. Brazil won the game convincingly by a score of 16-1,

Final Pool A Standings:

Team Record Delaware District 3 (Host) 4-0 Asia-Pacific (Phillippines) 3-1 Latin America (Brazil) 2-2 East (Pennsylvania) 1-3 Southwest (Texas) 0-4

Game 18: Central 15, Europe-Africa 0

Defending champion Michigan continued its dominance of Pool B, but this time in a less spectacular fashion. The Central Region champs hit nine home runs through their first three games. Czechia was able to keep Michigan in the yard, but succumbed to relentless pressure from their opponent while continually making mistakes in the field and in the circle.

Michigan tallied 10 hits in the game and took advantage of 11 walks and seven wild pitches issued by Czechian pitchers. The Europe-Africa defense also committed three errors leading to eight unearned runs.

Pitcher Makenna Kresbaugh of Michigan was fantastic in the circle. She pitched four innings, allowing only one hit and two walks. She also struck out five batters.

Two additional Pool B games were played on Thursday. Hawaii defeated South Carolina 12-6, while Czechia defeated Canada by a score of 16-1 .

Final Pool B Standings:

Team Record Central (Michigan) 4-0 Canada (Quebec) 2-2 Europe-Africa (Czechia) 2-2 West (Hawaii) 1-3 Southeast (South Carolina) 1-3

Texas and South Carolina were eliminated as a result of their last place finishes in their respective pools.

Single elimination play begins Friday at 11 a.m. EDT with a matchup between Canada and Asia-Pacific and continues throughout the day. Semifinal games will be held on Saturday and the championship game will take place on Sunday.

All of the action can be viewed on ESPN+.