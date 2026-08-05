Michigan Continues Dominant Title Defense on Day 2 of Senior League Softball World Series

Tuesday was a busy day at the Senior League Softball World Series with six pool games played at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex in Roxana, Delaware.

Game 5: Canada 8, West 6

The Canadian team from Quebec moved to 2-0 in Pool B with an 8-6 victory over Hawaii. The West Region representative dropped to 0-2.

Quebec took the early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Hawaii tied the game with three runs in their half of the third inning.

The Canadians took the lead and stretched it to an 8-3 margin heading into the last inning. They withstood a three-run outburst by Hawaii to secure the win.

Lexy Launiere connects in a Senior League Softball World Series game against Hawaii. | From Little League

Laurence DuPont had three hits, including two doubles for Quebec. She also drove in three runs and scored three times. Catharine Martel went 2-3 and stole three bases.

Game 6: Central 15, Southeast 5

The defending 2025 champions followed their opening night run-rule victory with another over South Carolina in Pool B play.

South Carolina started the game well as the team came out swinging and plated a run on two hits. Michigan answered in the bottom of the first with two runs to take the lead.

Michigan struck again in the second inning when Alaina Trotter smoked a three-run home run to left field. Ayannah Jackson followed with an opposite-field blast to stretch the lead to 7-1. It was Jackson’s second home run in as many games. Not to be outdone, teammate Addison Taylor hit a three-run home run to center field. It was also Taylor’s second home run in two games.

Ayannah Jackson congratulated after hitting a home run. | From Little League

South Carolina closed the gap to 11-4 with three runs in the third inning, but Michigan answered back to secure their fifth victory by 10 or more runs in their last five World Series games dating back to last year.

Game 7: Southeast 4, Europe-Africa 3

Czechia made its Senior League Softball World Series debut in a matchup with South Carolina, the Southeast Region representative playing in its second game of the day.

The game between the two teams proved to be the most competitive and entertaining game of the tournament so far.

Pitcher Kate Shealy got South Carolina on the board in the second inning when she launched a titanic blast high up into the trees beyond the left-field fence for a 1-0 lead. Shealy starred in the circle as well by throwing a very effective drop ball. The South Carolina righty induced numerous ground balls that were fielded cleanly by the defense behind her.

South Carolina pitcher Kate Shealy. | From Little League

Shealy was engaged in a pitcher’s duel with Nela Svestkova of Czechia. Svestkova was very effective in her own right, using a rise ball thrown at varying speeds to strike out nine batters in five innings.

Czechia tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning as a runner at third base scampered home after a wild pitch by Shealy. They then manufactured a run in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead.

South Carolina responded in the bottom of the sixth inning after Czechia made a pitching change and brought in Klara Dostaova. She surrendered three runs as South Carolina took the lead 4-2.

South Carolina gave up one run in the seventh inning, but held on when they were able to strand the game-tying run at third base. South Carolina raised their Pool B record to 1-2. Czechia dropped to 0-1 for the tournament.

Game 8: Asia-Pacific 8, Latin America 3

Asia-Pacific also played its first pool game of the tournament against Latin America. The team hailing from Malolos, Philippines, cruised through the Asia-Pacific Region in June without surrendering a run.

Asia-Pacific faced Brazil, who won their opening game of the tournament on Monday. The squad from the Philippines held a 2-0 lead through five innings when they exploded for six runs in the top half of the sixth, making the score 8-0. Brazil scored three runs in their final two at-bats but fell short.

Asia-Pacific pitcher Ericka Mae Gonzales threw a complete game and struck out eight batters in the win. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Brazil dropped its Pool A record to 1-1.

Asia-Pacific pitcher Ericka Mae Gonzales | Little League

Game 9: Asia-Pacific 10, East 0

Asia-Pacific made a quick turnaround and faced the East Region representative from Pennsylvania.

Pitching was the story of the game as Princess Liza Sioson and Carlene Jade Santos combined to throw a three-hit shutout for the Philippines. Santos pitched five innings, gave up one hit, walked none and struck out seven batters. She also retired the last 11 batters of the game consecutively.

Asia-Pacific is now 2-0 in Pool A. Pennsylvania is 0-2 in pool play.

Game 10: Delaware 12, Southwest 2

The final game of the day featured another offensive show by Delaware District 3’s Kimora Harris. The shortstop went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double and a two-run homer as the host team defeated Texas. Delaware’s Karly Kruger went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Delaware moved to 2-0 in Pool A, while Texas dropped to 0-2.

Pool play continues on Wednesday with games beginning at 5 p.m. EDT. All games are available to watch on ESPN+.