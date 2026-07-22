ESPN Analyst Danielle Lawrie's Daughter Shines at Little League Softball Northwest Region Tournament

The Snohomish Majors softball team of Washington has been cruising through the Little League Softball Northwest Regional tournament, and it’s partly due to ace Madison Locke’s performances in the circle.

In Sunday’s opener against Oregon, Locke put up an astounding 14 strikeouts with no errors for a 2-0 win.

During the district and state tournaments, she batted nearly .850 with an ERA under 1.00 and hit four home runs. Her fastball even hits above 50 mph.

LOCKE. IT. DOWN. 🔒

14 strikeouts. Statement made by Madison Locke! pic.twitter.com/dxjk6rBc1m — Little League (@LittleLeague) July 20, 2026

Does her form look incredibly familiar?

The 12-year-old is the daughter of former Washington softball Women’s College World Series champion and Olympic medalist and current ESPN Analyst, Danielle Lawrie.

Additionally, Locke’s dad, Drew Locke, a former MLB player, is the assistant coach for the Majors. That talent does not fall far from the tree.

Not sure why this makes me teary eyed 🥎🥹🥎🥹🥎🥹🥎🥹🥎🥹🥎🥹🥎🥹 pic.twitter.com/2JnxWkzHP1 — Danielle Lawrie (@daniellelawrie5) November 7, 2022

But if you’ve ever had the pleasure of watching Lawrie play, gone through her social media posts, or heard her call a game on ESPN, you know she’s one of the mentally toughest and smartest players to grace the field. There’s no wonder her daughter is such a fierce competitor out on the mound.

Lawrie has completely bought into her softball mom role and has become the ultimate pitching coach for both of her daughters. Her bullpen sessions and tips have gone viral and have helped aspiring players around the world cope with the sport's ups and downs.

“You cannot fear the outcome before the ball leaves your hand,” Lawrie wrote in a post about handling adversity on the mound. “Pressure isn’t the enemy. Running from it is.”

“Most people spend their time trying to protect their kids from it. I’m over here saying run straight at it.

As Locke begins to hit the college recruitment age, Lawrie is ready to navigate. Her collegiate accolades look glorious on paper, but she didn’t post a career 136-42 record, with the sixth-most wins in NCAA history, overnight. Her story began in Little League, too.

“I want my daughters to know how to fight through failure. How to get back up after getting embarrassed. How to compete when confidence is hanging on by a thread. How to look adversity dead in the face, Lawrie posted to Instagram.

The Little League games will continue until July 23, with the regional winners earning a trip to the Little League Softball World Series held in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Little League Softball World Series will feature eight teams from the United States, representing the Region Tournament winners, as well as a host team from North Carolina. Four international teams representing Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe-Africa and Latin America will participate as well.

Lawrie is listed as one of the several analysts for the tournament. Could we see her eventually call her own daughter's game?