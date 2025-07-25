ESPN Cameras Catch Little League Manager in Apparent Assault on Player
An excellent softball game between Maine and Delaware during the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament on Thursday night was overshadowed by inappropriate behavior in the dugout – and it was all caught on camera by ESPN.
After recording the final out of the bottom half of the second inning, the Camden Wyoming team met in the dugout, where manager Shani Benson appeared to assault one of her players.
Benson, who was in a heated discussion with her daughter, reached across putting her hand to the player's face in what appeared to be an attempt to shush the 12-and-under athlete.
The moment was hard to ignore as the broadcast booth went silent and the camera quickly cut away to another part of the dugout. However, the damage had already been done.
Softball On SI contacted Little League for comment after the moment began spreading on social media.
"During the semifinal game of the Little League Softball Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament, the Camden Wyoming Little League manager, Shani Benson, was shown on camera interacting with her daughter in the dugout following a moment of competitive frustration in an attempt to refocus her team," a spokesperson from the Little League office stated in an email. "Based on the review of broadcast footage, as well as a conversation with the team's manager, the Little League International Tournament Committee, after review, has issued a warning to the manager who has acknowledged and apologized for her behavior."
Delaware went on to win the game 3-1 and will play West Suburban Little League of Pennsylvania with a berth to the Little League Softball World Series on the line.
The first pitch on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.