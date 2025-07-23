Softball On SI

ESPN Presents Exclusive Coverage of Little League Softball Regionals

Allison Smith

Little League Softball World Series in Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville, NC.
Little League Softball World Series in Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville, NC. / Little League Softball World Series

ESPN will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the 2025 Little League Softball Regionals which includes 76 games on ESPN+ and 14 on ESPN.

The Little League games began on July 19 and will run until July 25 with the regional winners heading to the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

The Little League Regional locations are Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.), Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.), Central (Whitestown, Ind.), Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.), Southwest (Waco, Texas), West (San Bernardino, Calif.), and New England (Bristol, Conn.).

A participating Little League Softball World Series player celebrates as she crosses home plate.
A participating Little League Softball World Series player celebrates as she crosses home plate. / Little League Softball World Series

For the first time, the semifinal and championship regional matchups will air on ESPN demonstrating and expanding ESPN's commitment to growing the game of softball and exposing audiences to the sport.

Some familiar faces will serve as analysts in the booth for the regional games featuring Sydney Supple (Big Ten Network analyst, sideline, and studio reporter), Haylie McCleney, (USA Olympian, former Athletes Unlimited athlete, and Alabama Crimson Tide All-American) Amanda Scarborough (former Texas A&M All-American pitcher), Danielle Lawrie (Canadian Olympian, former Washington All-American pitcher), Monica Abbott (USA Olympian and former Tennessee All-American pitcher), and Michele Smith (analyst for the Women's College World Series, former USA Olympian, and Oklahoma State All-American).

Haylie McCleney (left) sits at the SEC Network desk at the Women's College World Series.
Haylie McCleney who served as an SEC Network analyst during the Women's College World Series will be on the mic at the Little League World Series Regionals. / ESPN

ESPN will also broadcast the entire Little League World Series taking place at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville, S.C. The World Series tournament will take place from August 3 to August 10. The games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

Published |Modified
Allison Smith
ALLISON SMITH

Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.

Home/Youth