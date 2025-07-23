ESPN Presents Exclusive Coverage of Little League Softball Regionals
ESPN will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the 2025 Little League Softball Regionals which includes 76 games on ESPN+ and 14 on ESPN.
The Little League games began on July 19 and will run until July 25 with the regional winners heading to the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.
The Little League Regional locations are Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.), Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.), Central (Whitestown, Ind.), Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.), Southwest (Waco, Texas), West (San Bernardino, Calif.), and New England (Bristol, Conn.).
For the first time, the semifinal and championship regional matchups will air on ESPN demonstrating and expanding ESPN's commitment to growing the game of softball and exposing audiences to the sport.
Some familiar faces will serve as analysts in the booth for the regional games featuring Sydney Supple (Big Ten Network analyst, sideline, and studio reporter), Haylie McCleney, (USA Olympian, former Athletes Unlimited athlete, and Alabama Crimson Tide All-American) Amanda Scarborough (former Texas A&M All-American pitcher), Danielle Lawrie (Canadian Olympian, former Washington All-American pitcher), Monica Abbott (USA Olympian and former Tennessee All-American pitcher), and Michele Smith (analyst for the Women's College World Series, former USA Olympian, and Oklahoma State All-American).
ESPN will also broadcast the entire Little League World Series taking place at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville, S.C. The World Series tournament will take place from August 3 to August 10. The games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.