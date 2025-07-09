High School Softball Rule Changes: NFHS Updates Tech Use Guidelines, More for 2025-26
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) met in its annual rules meeting from June 15 through 17 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to discuss several changes that will impact high school softball across the country.
Stated in a press release, the largest decision made in the meeting was that no player will be allowed to transmit or record audio or video from the playing surface in high school softball. This new language in Rule 1-8-6 of the NFHS Softball Rules Book further clarifies the use of electronic devices and what is permitted in the sport after language was added last year to allow for electronic communication for coaching purposes.
"While increased media exposure has positively influenced the growth and visibility of softball, the committee determined that the potential risks associated with players transmitting or recording audio or video through devices during live play outweighed the benefits,” said Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Softball Rules Committee in the press release. “As wearable technology continues to evolve, the committee believed it was essential to establish clear guidelines regarding the permissible use of such devices to ensure the safety and integrity of the game.”
The NFHS stated that in its most recent High School Athletics Participation Survey in the 2023-24 season, 345,451 girls in 15,635 high schools played fast-pitch softball, making it the fifth-most popular sport for girls. With the sport and technology evolving, many schools may have to make adjustments to their device usage.
Other changes made by the committee include a uniform change for umpires, noting that charcoal gray slacks must be worn instead of heather gray, due to a cease in production of heather gray.
The 2026 Softball Rules Book was given tweaks as well, and will include a reformatted Rule 9 that improves clarity and comprehension with additional article references added to penalties and effects.
A complete list of the high school softball rules is available on the NFHS website.