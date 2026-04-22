Louisiana High School Softball Game Scores Nearly 100 Runs

Are you ready to see some of the most mind-boggling stats from a softball game, possibly ever?

Louisiana’s Southwood High School and Huntington High School varsity teams battled in a non-district matchup, combining for a national record of 99 runs. Southwood came out victorious 54-45.

That’s not even the wildest part of the boxscore.

The Cowboys and Raiders scored a total of 99 runs. | MaxPreps

According to MaxPreps, 62 batters were hit by pitches, and the game only saw 21 hits. Thirty-five batters were hit by Huntington, and 27 from Southwood's ace Sa'Derrica Lars, who ended up throwing the complete game. She tossed 296 pitches in the seven-inning win, walking 21 and striking out 11.

"I wouldn’t say I feel accomplished, that was a long, long game, but I’m excited to say that was one of my favorite games I’ve played," Patterson told the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. "It was very competitive."

Full stats were unavailable for Huntington on MaxPreps, but five pitchers combined for 279 pitches, allowing 16 hits with 21 walks and eight strikeouts. They scored in every inning with two 11-run frames, while plating five runs on three separate occasions.

We love a crazy box score, but get a load of this high school softball monstrosity in Louisiana!!! Seriously, don't look @jaysonst ... look away. Honestly I have so many questions...



*There were 100 combined runs, but only 21 combined hits.



*Southwood had 54 runs on 16 hits,… pic.twitter.com/uyZt50OtAz — MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) April 21, 2026

All nine Southwood batters in the lineup scored at least three runs, while collecting 21 stolen bases. The offense put up 13 runs in the second, 16 in the fourth, and nine in the last inning.

Catcher Addyson Patterson had a record night, going 9-for-9 while hitting for the cycle with 14 RBIs, which is now tied for sixth all-time, according to the MaxPreps National High School Softball Record Book.

“It was a long game for both sides and to be able to come out on top of it was definitely a proud moment,” Southwood head coach Ashley Albright told the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. “So many of my kids don’t pick up a ball until they get to high school. For them to be able to string together a rally, the experience is a huge deal for them. I can’t be more proud of them and the five-plus hours that they put into it.”

This game wasn’t even the Cowboys' first high-scoring game of the season, either. They defeated Huntington earlier in March, 34-24, and took down rival Woodlawn Shreveport, 29-6. Southwood has also been outscored significantly in other matchups, losing to Loyola College Prep 25-5 and Converse 33-14.

Southwood is currently 4-14 on the season, while Huntington is 1-11.

The previous run record was 95, set by California’s Cuyama Valley High School when they defeated Coast Union High School 48-47 in 2011.