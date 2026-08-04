Senior League Softball World Series Opens With Clutch Performances

The Senior League Softball World Series (SLSWS) opened in Sussex County, Delaware, on Monday with four matchups at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex in Roxana.

Game 1: Delaware 9, East 5

The Host Team from Delaware District 3 played the East Region representative from Conneaut Lake Area Little League in Pennsylvania in the first Pool A game.

Delaware District 3 was last year’s runner-up, losing to Michigan of the Central Region in the championship game. In its opening game Monday night, Delaware cruised to a 9-5 victory.

Shortstop Kimora Harris was the offensive star for Delaware as she went 3-for-4, driving in four runs and scoring three times. She hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Kimora Harris hits for Delaware District 3 at the 2026 Senior League Softball World Series. | Softball On SI/Thomas Carey

Game 2: Canada 10, Southeast 0

Pool A play continued with Royal On Field Little League Softball from Quebec, Canada, matching up with the Southeast Region representative from Irmo Little League of South Carolina.

Canada jumped out to a 2-0 lead by using small ball and savvy base running to their advantage. They continued to clog the bases via hits and walks, scoring efficiently to build a 7-0 lead.

Alexia Gagliano capped the scoring with a three-run homer to center field to make the score 10-0.



Catherine Martel of Canada preparing to lay down a bunt at the Senior League Softball World Series. | Softball On SI/Thomas Carey

Pitcher Kassandra Turmel of Canada baffled South Carolina with pinpoint control and changing speeds. She struck out 11 in the shutout victory, walking one batter and allowing only two hits.

Kassandra Turmel of Canada pitches at Senior League Softball World Series | Softball On SI/Thomas Carey

Game 3: Central 11, West 1

In a highly anticipated matchup, the defending champions from the 2025 SLSWS, Grand Blanc, Michigan District 4, took the field in a Pool B game against the hard-hitting West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Michigan came out on fire, slugging two home runs in the top of the first inning to go ahead 4-0. Adysen Freeman launched a two-run home run to deep left field. Hannah Johnson jacked another two-run shot to left field to extend the lead. Ayannah Jackson went 3-for-3 with a solo home run to right field.

The defending champions from Michigan continued to pile up the runs and made a statement by winning the game 11-1.

Hawaii could do little with Michigan pitcher Addison Taylor. The Michigan pitcher gave up two hits and struck out seven batters.

Game 4: Latin America 14, Southwest 2

The final Pool A game of the evening was the SLSWS debut of Cantareira Little League of Sao Paulo, Brazil, who faced the Southwest Region representative from Northwest Little League, San Antonio, Texas.

Brazil made a splash in their debut by winning 14-2 in what was a pitcher's duel after four innings. A triple by Karen Takahama would lead to Brazil’s initial score, which was later followed by a solo home run to centerfield by Carolina Dias.

Brazil then broke the game open, scoring 12 runs over the final three innings.

Isabella Tavaraya led Brazil in the circle, using a variety of spin pitches to throttle the Texas offense.

Isabella Tavaraya delivers a pitch for Brazil | Softball On SI/Thomas Carey

Pool play resumes on August 4 with six more games. The first two games begin at 2 p.m. EDT and continuing through the day. All games can be watched on ESPN+.