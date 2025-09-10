Nebraska High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 10, 2025
The Nebraska high school softball season is starting to find its rhythm, and the state’s top teams are showing just how competitive the year is shaping up to be. Millard North, Lincoln Southwest, and Gretna continue to set the pace, while programs like Elkhorn South and Northwest are proving they belong in the conversation with big wins of their own.
With standout pitchers and dangerous lineups across the board, this week’s Top 10 highlights just how deep the talent pool runs in Nebraska softball.
1. Millard North (14-3)
Previous Rank: 2
Millard North had won 11 games in a row before losing to Elkhorn South on Tuesday night. The Mustangs followed up their performance at the Midwest High School Invite with a 4-0 record at the NFCA Kaiti Williams Invite.
2. Lincoln Southwest (13-1)
Previous rank: 1
Lincoln Southwest drops one spot after losing to Gretna in the NFCA Kaiti Williams Invite. The Silver Hawks have gotten solid pitching from Bryn Pribnow and Maisey McCarty.
3. Gretna (13-4)
Previous Rank: 3
Gretna went 3-1 at the Kaiti Williams Invite, dropping a game to Millard North. The Dragons got a big win over Blue Springs South, MO, who beat them last week in Kansas City.
4. Papillon-La Vista (13-4)
Previous Rank: 4
The Monarchs put together a 6-2 record this past week that included wins over Millard West and Omaha Westview. Maizey Carpenter (2026), Toria Rother (2027), and Alexa Taylor (2027) continue to power the Papillion-Lavista offense.
5. Millard West (11-6)
Previous Rank: 5
After going 2-2 in Kansas City last week, the Wildcats won 4 straight before dropping consecutive games to Papillion and Omaha Westside. Millard West will be a contender with Addison Burdorf in the circle.
6. Omaha Westview (10-3)
Previous Rank: 6
The young Westview Wolverines followed up their Gretna East Invitational win by going 2-2 at the Kaiti Williams Classic. They added a win over Bellevue East on Tuesday night as well. Two of their three losses are to ranked teams.
7. Elkhorn South (13-5)
Previous Rank: NR
Elkhorn South jumps back into the rankings after going 7-1 this past week, including a 9-8 win over No. 1 Millard North.
8. Omaha Westside (10-3)
Previous Rank: 9
Westside moves up one spot in this week's poll after winning four in a row. The Warriors got big wins over Papillion-Lavista South and Millard West.
9. Northwest (10-2)
Previous Rank: NR
Northwest jumps into the No. 9 spot this week. The Vikings have won 8 in a row, with a pair of wins over No. 10 Kearney and also a win over No. 4 Papillion-Lavista.
10. Kearney (13-4)
Previous Rank: 10
The Bearcats stay at No. 10 with a 5-2 record this week. Both losses came to No. 9 Northwest while they picked up some nice wins against Beatrice and Lincoln East.
Next Teams Up:
Papillon-Lavista South (8-6)
The Titans have played a tough schedule this year, with every one of their losses being to a division 1 team. They have a tough stretch of games coming up in the next couple of weeks that includes Millard West, Millard North, and Elkhorn South.
Hastings (10-3)
Hastings had their 9-game winning streak ended by Lincoln Standing Bear on Saturday. With Ella Tinsman in the circle the Tigers can beat anyone. The sophomore has a 1.00 ERA with 110 strikeouts on the year.