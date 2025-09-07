NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic All-Tournament Team
The fourth annual National Fastpitch Coaches Association Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic ended on Saturday with the Millard North Mustangs defeating the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs 7-5.
The crowd was electric as the two teams took turns scoring until a fifth-inning, three-run home run off the bat of Mallory Closman gave Millard North the lead for good.
Millard North went undefeated over the course of the weekend, going 5-0 and beating defending Nebraska's Class A state champion, Gretna, 8-1 in the semifinals.
Closman, a junior shorstop, finished the game 1-for-3 with three runs batted in and a run scored.
Freshman pitcher Jules Severson earned the victory in the circle. She limited the Monarchs to five runs on seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic Tournament MVP: Mallory Closman, Millard North Mustangs
A three-run home run in the championship game gave the Millard North junior most valuable player honors.
Closman led the tournament with 10 hits and three triples, and finished second with nine RBIs. She also had two home runs which was good for fourth overall.
All-Tournament Team
Abby Beard, Millard North Mustangs
Macy Jarose, Millard North Mustangs
Tenley Kampbell, Millard North Mustangs
Lily Johnson, Millard North Mustangs
Jules Severson, Millard North Mustangs
Ava Bush, Rock Bridge Bruins
Hayden Bush, Rock Bridge Bruins
Elke Martin, Omaha Westview Wolverines
Alea Wegner, Omaha Westview Wolverines
Toria Rother, Papillion-La Vista Monarchs
Kaylee Huffman, Papillion-La Vista Monarchs
Taylor Siefken, Lincoln Southwest Silverhawks
Delanie Ward, Blue Springs South Jaguars
Addison Burdorf, Millard West Wildcats
Alisha McMurtry, Bellevue East Chieftains
Taelyn Rupiper, Gretna Dragons
Statistical Champions
Batting Average: Delanie Ward, Blue Springs South Jaguars (.750)
RBIs: Ava Bush, Rock Bridge Bruins (13)
Hits: Mallory Closman, Millard North Mustangs (10)
Doubles: Lily Johnson, Millard North Mustangs (5)
Triples (tie): Mallory Closman, Millard North Mustangs (3)
Layie Brown, Blair Bears (3)
Home Runs: Ava Bush, Rock Bridge Bruins (4)
Earned Run Average (tie): Addison Burdorf, Millard West Wildcats (0.00)
Emma Friedich, Bellevue East Chieftains (0.00)
Taelyn Rupiper, Gretna Dragons (0.00)
Remington Clifford, Byng Lady Pirates (0.00)
Embrie Bednar, Norris Titans (0.00)
Wins (tie): Alexis Neufind, Mercy Monarchs (2)
Addison Burdorf, Millard West Wildcats (2)
Kaylee Hufman, Papillion-La Vista (2)
Jules Severson, Millard North Mustangs (2)
Reese Bryant, Legend Titans (2)
Alisha McMurtry, Bellevue East Chieftains (2)
To view the entire leaderboard, click here.
Thank you to the NFCA for sponsoring the tournament, GameChanger for partnering with Softball On SI, Tom Horton of Papillion-La Vista South and Travis Unzicker of Millard North for co-hosting the weekend, and WD-40ish Broadcasting for the championship live stream.