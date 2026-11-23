A Nevada-based travel softball organization has dismissed a 16-and-under catcher after she repeatedly punched an opponent during a game in Southern California on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Las Vegas Rising released a public statement Monday morning, addressing the incident and apologizing for the "unacceptable display of sportsmanship."

A video captured a 16U travel softball player sucker-punching an opponent during a game. Las Vegas Rising has since dismissed the player.



Watch the video and read the full story below.



📷 : TikTok (Shhhyouwontknow) pic.twitter.com/PRiGOa2JqP — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) November 23, 2026

"Regarding the incident at this weekend's 'Don Battles On' TCS Showcase, Rising Fastpitch apologizes to the players, families, coaches, and umpires affected by this unacceptable display of sportsmanship," the statement reads.

"Our organization's leaders, players, coaches, and families do not condone this behavior, on or off the field. We also apologize to our partners at TCS Fastpitch and Firecrackers Fastpitch.

"As a result of this incident we have taken immediate action to dismiss the player from the organization. Further action may be taken once our investigation is complete.

"Rising Fastpitch holds itself to the highest standards and will continue to do so. Thank you to our players, families, coaches and partners for your continued support."

The entire incident was captured on video and posted to TikTok. It has been viewed more than 161,000 times as of Monday morning.

Averie Gonzalez, a 2028 utility player for Rising, was catching in the bottom of third inning when a play at the plate resulted in chaos. Gonzelez moved the batter out of the box and hovered over the plate when Melissa Valencia slid into home and took Gonzalez's legs out from under her.

Valencia was called safe and Gonzelez immediately jumped on top of her, delivering multiple blows to her head.

A coach from Rising immediately ran into the fracas and tackled the catcher.

The game was immediately called after the fight and Gonzelez did not appear in the final two games of the weekend for Rising.

What is Las Vegas Rising?

Las Vegas Rising is a five-team organization based in Nevada and part of the larger organization, Arizona Rising.

According to the club's website, Rising is "a premier softball club built for athletes who live the game. Founded with the vision of creating a home for driven, high-performance players, our club is where passion meets purpose and effort turns into excellence."

Headquartered in Phoenix, Rising has a combined 29 teams across five age groups in Arizona, Nevada, California, North Carolina and Texas.

The mission of the club is "to empower youth female athletes through the sport of softball by providing them with the tools, exposure, and support needed to earn collegiate opportunities. We are committed to ensuring no athlete gets left behind due to financial constraints. Through dedication, community, and opportunity, we aim to help every athlete reach her full potential, on and off the field."