Pennsylvania Wins 2025 Little League World Series Title

Allison Smith

Reagan Bills (8) of the Mid-Atlantic Region team gives her signature stomp after a strikeout. Bills was crucial for Team Pennsylvania in their tournament success.
Keeping with the theme of the entire tournament, and as previously predicted, the championship game came down to a pitchers' duel and was decided by which team snagged the momentum first.

The Mid-Atlantic Region team pushed through to win, 1-0.

Fans had to wait until the bottom of the fourth inning to see the first run slide across home plate when Mid-Atlantic opened up the inning with a single from Sadie Divido to center field, followed by an error, and a single to center field from pitcher Reagan Bills scored Divido for the first run of the game.

Pitchers Duel for the Title

Until the fourth inning, both Bills for the Mid-Atlantic Region and Briley Mercer (Central Region) were squarely in a pitchers' battle, trying to will their teams to the title.

Reagan Bills (8) points at her catcher after a crucial out and play.
Bills made quick work of the first three innings as she notched a strikeout in each inning.

Additionally, Bills did not allow a single runner to move farther than second base in the first four innings of the game and only conceded one walk and one hit.

Like Bills, Mercer was extremely effective for her squad in the first four innings as she compiled seven strikeouts, only conceded a single line drive to center field in the bottom of the second and fourth inning, both off the bat of Divido, and the single to Bills that ultimately drove in the winning run.

Briley Mercer (12) of the Central Region extends her body to throw a pitch.
Fifth Inning Excitement

Reagan Bills (8) of the Mid-Atlantic Region extends her arm towards the catcher to throw a pitch.
After Mid-Atlantic scored in the bottom of the fourth inning, Bills approached the mound with the lead for the first time all game.

However, the Central offense did not hang its heads, but stepped up to the plate ready to score.

The Central Region team loaded the bases and put pressure on Bills for the first time all game, thanks to a fly ball into the outfield from Dru Drummond and costly walks to Mercer and Izzy Campbell.

However, with the lights brightest and the air thickest, Bills would make the crucial play, catching a line drive directly back at her to end the inning and keep Central's hitters quiet for yet another inning.

Pennsylvania Wins the Title for First Time Since 1978

Despite the fifth inning excitement, Bills approached the mound methodically in the sixth inning, knowing the team needed only three more outs for the World Series title.

Bills made quick work of the first batter, getting a ground ball to first base. She struck out the second batter looking after she battled back from a full count.

With the final ounce of hope remaining for the Central Region, Bills inched closer to her and her team's goal quickly as she jumped out in front with two straight foul balls.

Despite an at-bat that made Bills work, Sawyer Abel was unable to see the ball fall in the outfield as Mid-Atlantic's left fielder snagged the fly ball for the final out of the game.

In an interview with ESPN's crew after the game, Bills said, "I can't believe it!" about winning the championship with her team. She continued that the experience was even more meaningful because she not only competed with her teammates, but also was supported by her parents.

"It has been awesome. I have been watching since I was five and I didn't think this was possible."

Consolation Game: Southwest Region (Oklahoma), 3; North Carolina, 2

For third place, the Southwest Region defeated North Carolina, 3-2.

The Southwest team opened the game and scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a double from Palmer Miner and Harmoneigh White.

Harmoneigh White (14) of the Southwest Region team flexes at second base after her double in the first inning.
North Carolina attempted to rally back in the top of the fourth inning as a double from Kenzie Brown scored two runners, but White would strike out the final batter of the inning and cut off the offensive run.

Harmoneigh White (14) of the Southwest Region readies to throw a pitch in the Consolation Game on Sunday, August 10.
White threw all six innings for the Southwest Region team and gave up three hits, two runs (both unearned), two walks, and five strikeouts.

Emily Mills took the loss for North Carolina and allowed two hits, three runs (all earned), five walks, and two strikeouts.

