Shocking Allegations Surface Against Former Ohio High School Softball Coach
A former junior varsity assistant softball coach for Wilmington High School in Wilmington, Ohio, was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly secretly recorded minors with a hidden camera disguised as a Bluetooth speaker.
According to information from the Clinton County Common Pleas Court obtained by Local 12 WKRC-TV, 48-year-old Gordon B. Cordell III was indicted on four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of voyeurism, and one count of possessing criminal tools.
The document confirmed that Cordell committed these crimes using a "Bluetooth-speaker hidden camera," but specific information regarding where the device was hidden or how many victims were affected was not released. The document did note that the students were "in a state of nudity" in the pictures taken with the hidden camera.
Prosecutors allege the recordings occurred in Clinton County between January 1 and April 23, 2023. Cordell was an assistant coach for the junior varsity softball team and was under contract as the district’s sports photographer during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
Additionally, in a search of Cordell’s public X account, which has not been active since March 19, 2023, which included several posts of Wilmington players on the field, was found to be following Wilmington High School, several softball accounts, and several X-rated accounts dedicated to nude photography of women.
It is not clear if he was following these X-rated accounts on his public account while still an active coach and photographer at Wilmington.
The Wilmington City School District Superintendent Tim Dettwiller issued a statement following Cordell's arrest that read:
"Mr. Gordon Cordell was a softball assistant coach for our JV volleyball team for the 21-22 and 22-23 seasons. Mr. Cordell was also under contract as our sports photographer for those two years. All FBI and BCI background checks were on file and did not reveal any past issues of concern. Upon his arrest, the district cut all ties with Mr. Cordell as a coach and athletic photographer."
The district also stated that no Wilmington City Schools students have come forward to school personnel with a complaint against Cordell, nor was the district aware of any hidden devices found on school property.
According to Clinton County Prosecutor Brian Shidaker, Cordell was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail on Aug. 16. He appeared for arraignment on Monday in Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety and a $25,000 recognizance bond, with conditions prohibiting contact with any alleged victim.
The case will now move into the pretrial phase with a hearing scheduled for Sept. 12 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.