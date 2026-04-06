Shocking Video Shows Youth Softball Coach Attacking Opposing Coach

Softball coaches getting into arguments and disputes on the field is inevitable in the game. But when it becomes physical, and your eight-and-under team is watching, it’s a whole different story.

In a shocking video caught on the GameChanger app, 8U Fury Platinum Chattanooga coach Meredith Haskew Grant was seen physically fighting two of the opponent’s coaches when huddled around the pitcher’s mound in the bottom of the fifth inning. Her team was losing by 7 runs.

With a group of young players watching, parents are heard shouting “Girls, get in the dugout!"

Social media erupted after TattoedUmp Corey Harvey, a content creator publicly blasted Haskew Grant’s behavior. The conversation goes back-and-forth on who was right and wrong, but the one thing most are agreeing on, is that eight-year-olds should have never witnessed the fighting.

“8u. 8u. 8u. If anyone can be angered enough to put hands on the other person than that person is unwell mentally. Simple. You can say ANYTHING to me, Anything? Because I am an adult I will ignore it, I will remember, I will probably report it but I won't lower myself to their level and I won't become part of the problem. Those little kids won't understand who was provoked, who was the aggressor! They will remember what they witnessed. You see them running away, running for their parents, crying etc,” James Serafin commented on Facebook.

“It’s kids sports…no accusations. Act like adults..act like coaches…be responsible for teaching how to win or lose gracefully. Now more than ever, our kids need to see us model grace under pressure and grace whether it’s a W or an L! Kids know how to be poor losers. They’ve been taught, through actions to eliminate the threat if they can’t beat them. As a society, WE NEED TO DO BETTER!,” Bobby Watson commented on Facebook.

Fury Platinum Softball, a premier nationally recognized travel fastpitch organization, has been around since 2014, helping elite players reach the collegiate level. According to a spokesperson with Fury Platinum, Meredith Haskew Grant was an assistant coach with an 8U team and is no longer affiliated with the organization.

“How embarrassing. I used to play for the Fury organization. Seems like it’s going down the drain,” Lu Jordyn commented on Facebook.

Harvey noted in his social media post that Haskew Grant was arrested for battery after the incident, but Softball On SI could not confirm if she was arrested.