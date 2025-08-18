Softball America Announces Class of 2027 Recruiting Rankings
With softball recruitment in full swing for the high school class of 2027, Softball America released its 2027 Softball Recruiting Rankings on Monday morning, spotlighting the nation’s best athletes.
Following the star-based system that On3/Rivals uses for football and basketball, the first wave will introduce 10-five-star recruits, or a starting lineup. These are the elite prospects that have Player of the Year potential. The rest of the Top 100 are four-star recruits with a rating between 97-90, which are seen as potential All-Americans and High-End Starters at a Power Four or Top-Tier Mid-Major Programs.
Here’s a glimpse at the Top 10 2027 softball recruits who are all listed as five-stars.
1. Aspen Boulware
- Position: Middle Infielder
- High School: Gray Collegiate Academy, South Carolina
- Travel Team: Birmingham Thunderbolts Premier-Thompson
- 2025 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year
- Member of the USA Softball U-18 Team
2. Goose Hutchens
- Position: Catcher
- High School: Wagoner High School, Oklahoma
- Travel Team: Iowa Premier 18U National-Dickel
- Member of the USA Softball U-18 Team
3. Finlee Williams
- Position: Outfielder
- High School: Melissa High School, Texas
- Travel Team: Texas Glory 18U
- Recorded 19 home runs during Melissa’s championship season in 2025
4. Coral Williams
- Position: Pitcher
- High School: Norco High School, California
- Travel Team: Athletics Mercado 18U Smith Gold
- Led Norco in its CIFSS D1 title game win over El Modena in 2025
5. Kaylee Hodges
- Position: Pitcher
- High School: Matoaca High School, Virginia
- Travel Team: NC Bowman
- 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year
6. Abby Ford
- Position: Pitcher
- High School: JSerra Catholic High School, California
- Travel Team: Orange County Batbusters
- Earned third-team All-County honors after helping the Lions reach the Division 1 semifinals.
7. Vivian Knott
- Position: Pitcher
- High School: Darien High School, Connecticut
- Travel Team: Empire State Huskies 16U National
- Threw 21 innings with 37 strikeouts, a 1.29 ERA, and a .83 WHIP this summer with the Huskies.
8. Addison DeRoche
- Position: Pitcher
- High School: Cheverus High School, Maine
- Travel Team: Tennessee Mojo Ramsey/Fisher
- 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year
9. Maya Matthies
- Position: Infielder
- High School: Mater Dei Catholic High School, California
- Travel Team: OC Batbusters Stith 18U
- Won the MLB 16U Junior Home Run Derby contest in 2023
10. Sydney Gonglik
- Position: Pitcher
- High School: Bentworth High School, Pennsylvania
- Travel Team: Ohio Outlaws 09
- Led Bentworth to its first section title since 2011 in 2024.
