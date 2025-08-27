Softball on SI Colorado High School Top 10 State Rankings
Colorado high school softball is back, and the 2025 season is already off to a hot start.
From defending champions looking to repeat, to perennial powerhouses reloading with fresh talent, the race to the state tournament is already competitive.
Softball on SI's Top 10 ranking spotlights the programs we expect to be at the forefront this year. Whether it’s dominant pitching, stacked lineups, or deep playoff experience, each team on this list has what it takes to make a serious run at a state title.
1. Palmer Ridge
Coming off the school’s best softball season yet with a 21-5-1 record and a first-ever playoff win, the Bears look to continue that success and expect standout performances from Kayleigh Garcia, who led the team in home runs (12), stolen bases (21), runs (46), RBIs (41), slugging percentage (1.082), and triples (5).
2. Erie
Led by Sydnie Snook at the plate, the Tigers are looking to capitalize on their 18-9 record from 2024 that ended prematurely in the state championships.
3. University
Falling to Eaton in the state championship, the 21-8 Bulldogs are back for revenge, powered by several standout seniors. Jasi Cole was the star of the show last season, batting .578 with 48 hits, 44 runs scored, 10 homers, 13 doubles, and a third-best 61 RBIs in the state.
4. Elizabeth
With a career record of 41-11, head coach Rebecca Miller aims to build on the Cardinals' legacy following a 22-4 finish last season. The Cardinals boast a talented lineup with standouts like ace Aurelia Espinoza, Faith Carlson, and Olivia Vieyra.
5. Windsor
Coming off a Class 4A runner-up finish, several top performers said goodbye due to graduation. Now, rising juniors Jenna McGinnis and Shannon Nielsen step into the spotlight as they both can contribute from the mound and at the plate.
6. Legend
Behind Nebraska commit Lucy Thompson’s arm at shortstop and bat at the plate, Legend is looking to make it back to the Class 5A state tournament after falling to Cherokee Trail in a vicious 10-9 battle in the semifinals last season.
7. Cedaredge
After a 13-10 record in 2024, the roster packed with sluggers highlights Class 3A. Seniors Jewel Laliberte and Emery Stirnkorb will lead a very young group alongside junior pitchers Tia Homedew and Kimbry Hebert.
8. Eaton
The 26-3 Eaton Reds have won four of the last five 3A state championships. Having never won a softball state title before their first in 2020, head coach Chad Shaw, who heads into his 20th year coaching, has developed quite the roster. In the 2021 8-6 victory over the University Bulldogs, standout pitcher Johanna Galvan never allowed more than two runs in an inning. Galavan is expected to lead the Reds back to a fourth-straight championship win during her junior season.
9. Denver North
After going 12-11 in 2024, a veteran team with just three sophomores should hopefully have enough experience to take the Vikings far. Sluggers Elina Gutierrez, Veronica Loera-Tafoya, and Sophia Guerrero all lead the squad in batting average.
10. Alamosa
Though a 12-14 record last season, five seniors, including 2024 home run, stolen bases, runs, hits, RBIs, and slugging percentage leader Araceli Molina, are set to make one last impact on the program before graduating. ]