Softball on SI Little League Softball World Series All-Tournament Team
After an exciting and peak viewership week, which saw over a million audience members watch the championship matchup, Softball on SI has constructed the 2025 Softball on SI Little League Softball World Series All-tournament team.
Tournament MVP
The uncontested MVP of the Little League World Series tournament was Reagan Bills.
Bills was an incredible force and factor for the Mid-Atlantic Region team's run and championship title.
Bills posted the tournament's best 0.00 ERA in 30 innings of work. Bills pitched every inning of every game for her squad. She allowed a single run the entire tournament with only 12 hits, eight walks, and a tournament-best 51 strikeouts.
Bills also set a record for the tournament with the most strikeouts in a single game with 15.
On top of Bills' performance in the circle, she was second in batting average with .545, tied for third with four runs batted in, tied for third with six hits, fourth with an on-base percentage of .583, and finished fifth for on-base percentage plus slugging percentage with 1.220.
All-Pitching Team
Beyond Bills, several other talented pitchers stood out in the tournament including Briley Mercer (Central Region), Rinka Nozaki (Asia-Pacific Region), and Harmoneigh White (Southwest Region).
Briley Mercer, Central Region
Mercer led the Central Region team to the championship game and stacked a 0.12 ERA in her 31 innings pitched in the tournament. She gave up 28 hits, six runs (one earned), 10 walks, and 44 strikeouts. Behind Bills, Mercer had the second-highest strikeouts-to-innings ratio.
Rinka Nozaki, Asia-Pacific Region
Nozaki had fewer innings (14) than the others on the list, as Asia-Pacific used more of a staff approach with two main pitchers throughout the tournament.
However, in her 14 innings, Nozaki posted a 0.43 ERA, allowed just seven hits, two runs (one earned), four walks, and 19 strikeouts.
Harmoneigh White, Southwest Region
Lastly, rounding out the All-Pitching Team was Harmoneigh White of the Southwest Region. White, like Bills, pitched every inning of the tournament for her team (29 innings) and held teams to a 0.62 ERA. She allowed 21 hits, nine runs (three earned), nine walks, and 28 strikeouts for her team that ended up in third place in the tournament.
All-Offensive Team
Although the pitching was stellar for the entire Little League World Series, several players also carried a presence at the plate. In addition to Bills, Rachel Lester (Southeast Region), Addison Bono (Southeast Region), and Kennedy Nickels (Central Region).
Rachel Lester, Southeast Region
The premier hitter for the entire tournament was the Southeast Region's Lester, who led the World Series in batting average with .727, hits (8), and on-base percentage with 0.769. Lester was also first in slugging percentage with .909 and on-base plus slugging with 1.678. She was also one of only four players with a triple in the tournament.
Addison Bono, Southeast Region
Bono, although she tied for 16th in batting average with .400, she ranked first in runs batted in with eight, tied for sixth with six hits in the tournament, ninth in on-base percetage with .500, third in slugging percentage with .800, and second in on-base percentage plus slugging with 1.300.
In addition, Bono was one of two players all tournament to hit the long ball. She homered in the first game of the tournament.
Kennedy Nickels, Central Region
Lastly and squarely placed as a member of the All-Offensive Team is Nickels.
Nickels tied for third in batting average with .500, tied for sixth with runs batted in (3), second in hits with seven, tied for ninth with on-base percentage (.500), was fifth in slugging with .714, and sixth in on-base plus slugging with 1.214.
Nickels was also the only player in the tournament to have multiple doubles with three.