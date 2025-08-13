Softball On SI

Softball on SI Little League Softball World Series All-Tournament Team

Allison Smith

2025 Little League Softball World Series Champions West Suburban LL poses in front ESPN's Big Bracket after winning the championship.
2025 Little League Softball World Series Champions West Suburban LL poses in front ESPN's Big Bracket after winning the championship. / Little League Softball World Series

After an exciting and peak viewership week, which saw over a million audience members watch the championship matchup, Softball on SI has constructed the 2025 Softball on SI Little League Softball World Series All-tournament team.

Tournament MVP

The uncontested MVP of the Little League World Series tournament was Reagan Bills.

Bills was an incredible force and factor for the Mid-Atlantic Region team's run and championship title.

Reagan Bills (8) yells after a crucial strikeout
Reagan Bills (8) led the Little League Softball World Series tournament in ERA and strikeouts. / Little League Softball World Series

Bills posted the tournament's best 0.00 ERA in 30 innings of work. Bills pitched every inning of every game for her squad. She allowed a single run the entire tournament with only 12 hits, eight walks, and a tournament-best 51 strikeouts.

Bills also set a record for the tournament with the most strikeouts in a single game with 15.

Reagan Bills (8) awaits a pitch in the Purple Bracket Championship game against the Southwest.
Reagan Bills (8) awaits a pitch in the Purple Bracket Championship game against the Southwest. / Little League Softball World Series

On top of Bills' performance in the circle, she was second in batting average with .545, tied for third with four runs batted in, tied for third with six hits, fourth with an on-base percentage of .583, and finished fifth for on-base percentage plus slugging percentage with 1.220.

All-Pitching Team

Beyond Bills, several other talented pitchers stood out in the tournament including Briley Mercer (Central Region), Rinka Nozaki (Asia-Pacific Region), and Harmoneigh White (Southwest Region).

Briley Mercer, Central Region

Briley Mercer (12) of the Central Region comes to the top of her pitching motion
Briley Mercer (12) of the Central Region team had a tournament best ERA of 0.12 just slightly behind Reagan Bills (8) of the Mid-Atlantic Region. / Little League Softball World Series

Mercer led the Central Region team to the championship game and stacked a 0.12 ERA in her 31 innings pitched in the tournament. She gave up 28 hits, six runs (one earned), 10 walks, and 44 strikeouts. Behind Bills, Mercer had the second-highest strikeouts-to-innings ratio.

Rinka Nozaki, Asia-Pacific Region

Nozaki had fewer innings (14) than the others on the list, as Asia-Pacific used more of a staff approach with two main pitchers throughout the tournament.

However, in her 14 innings, Nozaki posted a 0.43 ERA, allowed just seven hits, two runs (one earned), four walks, and 19 strikeouts.

Rinka Nozaki (16) of Team Asia-Pacific extends her body to throw a pitch
Rinka Nozaki (16) of Team Asia-Pacific ranked third in the Little League Softball World Series for ERA with 0.43. / Little League Softball World Series

Harmoneigh White, Southwest Region

Lastly, rounding out the All-Pitching Team was Harmoneigh White of the Southwest Region. White, like Bills, pitched every inning of the tournament for her team (29 innings) and held teams to a 0.62 ERA. She allowed 21 hits, nine runs (three earned), nine walks, and 28 strikeouts for her team that ended up in third place in the tournament.

Harmoneigh White (14) of the Southwest Region sets to begin her pitch
Harmoneigh White (14) of the Southwest Region ranked fourth in the tournament in ERA with 0.62. / Little League Softball World Series

All-Offensive Team

Although the pitching was stellar for the entire Little League World Series, several players also carried a presence at the plate. In addition to Bills, Rachel Lester (Southeast Region), Addison Bono (Southeast Region), and Kennedy Nickels (Central Region).

Rachel Lester, Southeast Region

Rachel Lester (10) of the Southeast Region finishes her swing
Rachel Lester (10) of the Southeast Region was the premiere hitter of the tournament as she led in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging. / Little League Softball World Series

The premier hitter for the entire tournament was the Southeast Region's Lester, who led the World Series in batting average with .727, hits (8), and on-base percentage with 0.769. Lester was also first in slugging percentage with .909 and on-base plus slugging with 1.678. She was also one of only four players with a triple in the tournament.

Addison Bono, Southeast Region

Bono, although she tied for 16th in batting average with .400, she ranked first in runs batted in with eight, tied for sixth with six hits in the tournament, ninth in on-base percetage with .500, third in slugging percentage with .800, and second in on-base percentage plus slugging with 1.300.

Addison Bono (23) of the Southeast Region celebrates after homering in the first game of the tournament.
Addison Bono (23) of the Southeast Region celebrates after homering in the first game of the tournament. / Little League Softball World Series

In addition, Bono was one of two players all tournament to hit the long ball. She homered in the first game of the tournament.

Harmoneigh White (14) of the Southwest Region flexes her muscles at second base after a double.
Harmoneigh White (14) of the Southwest Region was the only other player to hit a home run all tournament. / Little League Softball World Series

Kennedy Nickels, Central Region

ennedy Nickels (19) of the Central Region safely gets to first base
Kennedy Nickels (19) of the Central Region led the tournament with the most doubles (3). / Little League Softball World Series

Lastly and squarely placed as a member of the All-Offensive Team is Nickels.

Nickels tied for third in batting average with .500, tied for sixth with runs batted in (3), second in hits with seven, tied for ninth with on-base percentage (.500), was fifth in slugging with .714, and sixth in on-base plus slugging with 1.214.

Nickels was also the only player in the tournament to have multiple doubles with three.

Published |Modified
Allison Smith
ALLISON SMITH

Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.

Home/Youth