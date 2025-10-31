The Power of Great Coaches: How High School Mentorship Shapes the Future of Young Athletes
On every diamond, dugout, and high school gym across the county, there’s a moment that can change a young athlete’s life, and it doesn’t come from a championship trophy, outstanding stats, or a perfect game.
It often happens quietly. In a conversation after practice, in a chat between innings, in words of encouragement after a tough loss, it’s a coach saying, “I believe in you.”
According to a new study by EverRise, those moments and discussions may be more than just uplifting; they can be life-changing.
“If we truly understand the impact a great coach can have, then we need to treat coaching as one of the most important developmental roles in education,” said Randy Eccker, CEO of EverRise. “Our findings show that investing in coach training and mentorship is not a luxury — it’s a necessity for shaping resilient, confident young people.”
The Study Behind the Story
EverRise’s recent research dives into the often-overlooked impact of coaching on youth development, and the findings are both powerful and deeply validating for anyone who’s ever believed in the value of great mentorship.
The study examined thousands of student-athletes across multiple sports and found a clear pattern: young players who had supportive, growth-minded high school coaches reported higher confidence, stronger resilience, and more positive mental health outcomes than those who did not.
These players were also more likely to describe their coaches as “trusted adults” and found athletics a place of belonging and personal growth, not just competition.
In an era when high school sports are becoming increasingly professionalized with national rankings, year-round travel ball, recruiting pressure, and often overbearing expectations, the role of a grounded, empathetic coach is more vital than ever.
The Softball Connection: Confidence in a Competitive World
For women and girls in softball, these insights strike particularly close to home. Softball is a game built on precision, emotion, and connection. It’s also a sport where self-belief can make or break performance. A player’s confidence and performance at the plate or in the circle is often tied to how supported they feel, not just by their teammates or parents, but by their coach.
We’ve all seen what happens when the pressure mounts. Rankings dominate conversations, parents get anxious about scholarships, and players start to equate their worth with their stats. That’s where the right coach becomes an anchor, someone who sees the person before the player.
An example of a great coach is someone who reminds a player that they’re more than batting average, ERA, and overall stats on paper. A great coach models composure, empathy, and purpose. They show players that mistakes are part of growth, leadership can be quiet, and strength doesn’t always have to look loud.
The EverRise study found that athletes with coaches who put personal development over game performance reported a 40% increase in self-confidence and were twice as likely to describe themselves as “leaders” within their teams.
Those numbers tell a story that every athletic director, parent, and program should hear. Coaching is not just about sports; it’s about shaping identity.
Beyond the Scoreboard
High school sports are often talked about as the gateway to college or professional opportunities. But what if we reframed that conversation as high school athletics being one of the most critical classrooms in a young person’s life?
Athletes don’t forget the lessons taught on and off the field. Skills like teamwork, resilience, accountability, and handling pressure don’t fade when the final out is recorded. They stay with athletes long after the cleats are hung up. That’s why the quality of high school coaching matters so deeply.
A coach can make or break a player’s decision to walk away from the game, or they can lead an athlete into their future with assurance. Coaches either fuel anxiety or hand a player the right tools to manage it. They can either create a culture of fear and comparison, or one of trust and belonging.
The Game Changer for Hiring and Training
This study should be a wake-up call for school districts, athletic departments, and communities everywhere. If coaching has this level of influence, then how we hire, train, and support our coaches deserves as much attention as any other part of youth development.
Too often, coaching roles are filled quickly based on convenience rather than intentionality. We need to invest the same effort into finding and developing great coaches as we do in scouting the talent on the field or upgrading facilities.
That means more mentorship training, more resources for emotional intelligence, and more recognition for coaches who prioritize holistic development over win-loss records.
Great coaching is both art and science. As the EverRise study notes, it’s one of the most powerful developmental forces in a young athlete’s life.
Building the Future One Coach at a Time
At Softball on SI, we believe that building better athletes starts with building better humans. That begins with the people leading them.
If we want to grow the game, retain young players, and help girls fall in love with softball for life, we must make coaching excellence a cornerstone of that mission. The EverRise study doesn’t just validate what we’ve long felt in our hearts; it gives us the data to back it up.
Coaches have the power to teach courage, build confidence, and change the trajectory of a young person’s life. When that power is handled with care, the ripple effects stretch far beyond the field.
Because in the end, the greatest victories in sports aren’t always measured on the scoreboard. They’re measured in who our athletes become.