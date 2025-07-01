Top Youth Softball Camps in California This Summer
Summer has arrived, and so has the softball camp season. In one of the most popular travel ball destinations, California offers numerous camps that will sharpen skills and elevate your game to the next level.
Here are the top camps in California that you shouldn’t pass up.
UCLA Softball Camps at IM Field
Join the Bruins to cover the same fundamentals that the UCLA softball players practice daily. Offense, defense, pitching, the recruiting process, managing success, and failure will all be covered.
Softball Academy #1- August 11-12, Ages 9-15, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Softball Academy #2- August 14-15, Ages 9-15, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cal Softball Camps at Underhill and Witter Field
Join Cal softball head coach and national champion Chelsea Spencer and her staff for the opportunity to play in a college game setting, improve skills, and receive personalized instruction.
Cal Softball Elite Camp- July 15-16, and August 9-10, Ages 13-20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
UC San Diego Camp at Triton Softball Field
Led by UC San Diego’s coaching staff and athletes, a variety of camps are available to attend, starting in the summer and continuing into the fall. Position-specific, elite all-skill, weekly, and two-day camps are eligible for students in grades nine through college.
Elite Prospect Camp #3- July 29, Ages 9th grade-college senior, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Elite Prospect Camp #4- August 19, Ages 9-12 grade, 5-9 p.m.
Elite Prospect Camp #5- August 23, Ages 9-12 grade, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Elite Prospect Camp #6- September 20, Ages 9-12 grade, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Elite Prospect Camp #7- September 27, Ages 9-12 grade, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Elite Prospect Camp #8- October 9, Ages 9-12 grade, 6-9 p.m.
Elite Prospect Camp #10- November 11, Ages 9-12 grade, 5-9 p.m.
Nike Softball Camp at Azusa Pacific University
Head coach Carrie Webber and her coaching staff will have an action-packed day filled with position-specific drills, hitting, game situations and team play.
General Skills Camp- July 7-10, Ages 9-16, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Beginning Skills Camp- July 7-10, Ages 6-8, 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Nike Softball Camp at Vanguard University
Camp director and Vanguard University Head Coach, Sydney Lahners, will elevate players’ games through expert coaching in hitting, fielding, baserunning, teamwork, and more.
General Skills Camp- July 21-24, Ages 8-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nike Softball Camp at the University of LA Verne
La Verne Softball Coach Sydney Rasmussen will lead softball drills that cover hitting, fielding, base running, team play, and more, helping athletes take their games to the next level.
General Skills Camp- July 28-31, Ages 7-12, 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Nike Softball Camp at Rainbow Sports Complex
Directed by Debbie Nelson and her staff at All-American Sports Academy, players will receive personalized, focused instruction in areas such as hitting, fielding, and baserunning. All players will get individualized attention to get the guidance and support needed to reach their full potential.
General Skills Camp- July 14-18, Ages 7-16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.