Top Youth Softball Camps in Florida This Summer
Summer has arrived, and so has the softball camp season. It’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or your favorite position on the diamond.
Florida offers plenty of camp opportunities catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. There’s even a chance to learn from some of college softball’s best coaches.
Here are the top camps in Florida that you shouldn’t pass up.
Florida Gators Softball Camps at Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium
From elite prospect camps, pitching and catching camps, and all-skills youth camps, there’s an opportunity to learn from all areas of the Gators’ staff. With instruction in a small group setting, each player will be guaranteed to learn something new.
Elite Prospect Camp- July 8 and 9, Ages 8-12th grade, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Pitching Camp- July 9, Ages 8-18, 6-9 p.m.
Catching Camp- July 9, Ages 8-18, 6-9 p.m.
All Skills Youth Camp- July 10-11, Ages 8-13, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Cindy Ball Softball Camps at UCF Softball Complex
UCF head coach Cindy Ball-Malone’s softball camps offer an opportunity for players to receive instruction on the fundamentals of softball. After specific drills have been practiced, organized games will commence for campers to utilize what they have learned.
Select Elite Camp- August 22-23, Ages 7-12th grade, Friday 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Nike Softball Camp at Daytona State College
Assistant softball coach Tyla Lee will lead campers to develop hitting, fielding, base running, and game play to help them compete at the highest level.
Beginning Skills- July 7-10, Ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
General Skills- July 7-10, Ages 8-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pitching- July 7-10, Ages 6-14, 9-11:30 a.m.
Florida Premier Girls Fastpitch Camps
Join PGF, one of the most popular and esteemed national travel softball associations, for prospect and elite camps. Coaches will work directly with athletes to provide instruction, recruiting insights, and live game play.
Florida PGF D1 Prospect Camp- July 8-9, Ages 7th grade- college freshman
Battle on the Diamond Prospect Camp- July 11, Ages 7th grade-college freshman
Lead Your Journey Elite Summer Academy- July 15-17, Ages 7-12th grade
Lead Your Journey Developmental Summer Academy- August 4-5, Ages 4-7th grade