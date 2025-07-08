Top Youth Softball Camps in Georgia This Summer
With the summer travel ball season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or in your favorite position on the diamond.
The state of Georgia offers plenty of camp opportunities catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. There’s even a chance to learn from some of college softball’s best coaches and athletes, like the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and more.
Here are the top camps in Georgia that you shouldn’t pass up on.
Tony Baldwin Softball Camps at UGA Softball Complex
The University of Georgia’s camps are run with the same drills and techniques its own players use to train. With high-standard coaching, campers will develop new skills and gain exposure to a new level of the game.
Future Stars Camp- August 15-16, Ages 8-12 grade
Yellow Jacket Softball Camps at Georgia Tech
Camps at Georgia Tech are designed for players currently in the recruiting process who are interested in playing at Georgia Tech. These prospect camps offer exposure to Georgia Tech coaches and players, along with advanced drills and skill work that prepare you for the college level.
Elite Prospect Camp- July 16, Ages 8-12 grade, 2-7 p.m.
Elite Prospect Camp- August 17, Ages 8-12 grade, 2-7 p.m.
Grizzly Summer Camp at Georgia Gwinnett College
Camps at Georgia Gwinnett are designed for players who aspire to excel at the elite and collegiate levels. With drills and intense practices, players will engage in mental training as well as leadership preparation for high school and college ball.
Prospect Camp- July 29, Ages 8-12 grade, 1-5 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern State Camps at Lady Canes Field
Led by head coach Emma Johansen and her coaching staff, players will receive guidance in developing their skills. Through a series of high-level drills currently utilized by the GSW softball team, players will learn valuable insights into what it's like to be a college student-athlete.
Team Camp- July 15
Prospect Camp- August 8, Ages 7-12 grade, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
