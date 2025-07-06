Softball On SI

Top Youth Softball Camps in Oklahoma This Summer

Nicole Reitz

Oklahoma City's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a grand slam during a Women's Professional Fastpitch softball league game between the Oklahoma City Spark and the Smash It Sports Vipers at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Summer is here, and so is the softball camp season. It’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or your favorite position on the diamond. 

Oklahoma offers plenty of camp opportunities catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. There’s even a chance to learn from some of softball’s best players, like Jocelyn Alo.

Oklahoma Spark Hitting Camp with Jocelyn Alo at Dick’s House of Sports

Hosted by the professional softball team, the Oklahoma City Spark, learn from one of the best hitters in the league, Jocelyn Alo. The two-time OU National Champion and USA Player of the Year, and NCAA all-time home run leader, will lead athletes to what it takes to be great at the plate. 

August 9, All ages, 9-11 a.m.

Cowgirl Youth Camp at OSU’s Stadium

Led by the current Oklahoma State softball players, this camp is a great opportunity to perfect your fundamentals and get a sneak peek at what it's like to be a college athlete. 

July 28- August 1, Ages 6-10, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tulsa Softball Camps at Collins Family Softball Complex

Led by the Golden Hurricane staff, this camp is an opportunity to learn pitching, hitting, and all-around defensive skills from a D1 program. 

Pitching Clinic- July 11, Ages 8-12 grade, 6 p.m.

Hitting Under the Lights- July 11, Ages 8-12 grade, 7-8:30 p.m.

Prospect Camp- August 10, Ages 9-12 grade, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Junior Day Softball Camp at Oklahoma Christian University 

With several college coaches from across big-name schools coming together, like OSU, Tulsa, New Mexico State, MACU, and more, this camp is designed for high school players who want to become college players and learn more about the recruiting process. 

July 9

Pitching and Catching Session- 8-10 a.m.

Infield and Outfield Session-11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Hitting Session-1:30-4:00 p.m.

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

