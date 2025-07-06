Top Youth Softball Camps in Oklahoma This Summer
Summer is here, and so is the softball camp season. It’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or your favorite position on the diamond.
Oklahoma offers plenty of camp opportunities catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. There’s even a chance to learn from some of softball’s best players, like Jocelyn Alo.
Oklahoma Spark Hitting Camp with Jocelyn Alo at Dick’s House of Sports
Hosted by the professional softball team, the Oklahoma City Spark, learn from one of the best hitters in the league, Jocelyn Alo. The two-time OU National Champion and USA Player of the Year, and NCAA all-time home run leader, will lead athletes to what it takes to be great at the plate.
August 9, All ages, 9-11 a.m.
Cowgirl Youth Camp at OSU’s Stadium
Led by the current Oklahoma State softball players, this camp is a great opportunity to perfect your fundamentals and get a sneak peek at what it's like to be a college athlete.
July 28- August 1, Ages 6-10, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tulsa Softball Camps at Collins Family Softball Complex
Led by the Golden Hurricane staff, this camp is an opportunity to learn pitching, hitting, and all-around defensive skills from a D1 program.
Pitching Clinic- July 11, Ages 8-12 grade, 6 p.m.
Hitting Under the Lights- July 11, Ages 8-12 grade, 7-8:30 p.m.
Prospect Camp- August 10, Ages 9-12 grade, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Junior Day Softball Camp at Oklahoma Christian University
With several college coaches from across big-name schools coming together, like OSU, Tulsa, New Mexico State, MACU, and more, this camp is designed for high school players who want to become college players and learn more about the recruiting process.
July 9
Pitching and Catching Session- 8-10 a.m.
Infield and Outfield Session-11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Hitting Session-1:30-4:00 p.m.