Top Youth Softball Camps in Oregon This Summer
Summer is here, and so is the softball camp season. It’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or your favorite position on the diamond.
Oregon offers plenty of camp opportunities catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. There’s even a chance to learn from some of college softball’s best, like Melyssa Lombardi and her Oregon Ducks.
Oregon Softball Camps at Jane Sanders Stadium
Join the Oregon coaching staff for instruction on defense, hitting, pitching, and catching. There is an opportunity to play in live games where players can compete in a fun and competitive environment.
Summer Camp- August 5-7, Ages 4th grade-college freshman
Elite Camp- August 8-9, Ages 8th-college freshman
Nike Softball Camp at Oregon State University
Open to players of all levels, this camp offers the opportunity to train under the direction of experienced coaches from renowned institutions in a competitive environment.
General Skills- August 3-7, Ages 8-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
General Skills (Overnight)- August 3-7, Ages 10-17
Nike Softball Camp at Portland State University
Led by Portland State’s head coach, Meadow McWhorter and her staff, players will improve their skill sets and walk away with new lessons that can be utilized on and off the field.
Beginning Skills- July 14-17, Ages 8-17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pitching- July 18, Ages 6-17, 9-11:30 a.m.
Catching- July 18, Ages 6-17, 9-11:30 a.m.
Lewis and Clark Softball Camps at Huston Sports Complex
Lewis and Clark’s staff hosts various camps that will teach a solid foundation of fundamentals, allowing athletes to be exposed to the highest level of softball.
Pitching Camp- July 10, Ages high school-JUCO level, 2-3:30 p.m.
Catching Camp- July 10, Ages high school-JUCO level, 2-3:30 p.m.
Pio Pup Camp- July 21, Ages 3-8 grade, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Propsect Camp- July 21, Ages high school-JUCO level, 10 a.m.-1 p.m