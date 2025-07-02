Top Youth Softball Camps in Tennessee This Summer
Summer has arrived, and so has the softball camp season. It’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or your favorite position on the diamond.
Tennessee offers plenty of camp opportunities catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. There’s even a chance to learn from some of college softball’s best players, like Karlyn Pickens.
Lady Vol Softball Camp- Kamp Karlyn at Ridley Sports Complex
Join Lady Vols standout Karlyn Pickens, Saviya Morgan, and fellow teammates for an action-packed day of softball. No matter what position you play, there’s an opportunity to learn all about what it takes to become a college player.
July 12, 3-7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee State University Softball Camps at MTSU Softball Field
Join head coach Jeff Breeden and his staff for a day of skills, drills, and live game situations.
August 16, Ages 8-12th grade, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lipscomb University Softball Camps at Draper Diamond
Between pitching, catching, and all-around skills, Lipscomb’s staff will teach drills that their current players utilize daily.
Bisons Pitching Camp- July 15, Ages 9th grade-JUCO level, 8-9:30 a.m.
Bisons Catching Camp- July 15, Ages 9th grade-JUCO level, 8-9:30 a.m.
Bisons Prospect Camp- July 15, Ages 9th grade-JUCO level, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Elite Pitching Camp- August 23, Ages 9th grade-JUCO level, 8-9:30 a.m.
Bisons Catching Camp- August 23, Ages 9th grade- JUCO level, 8-9:30 a.m.
Elite Skills Camp- August 23, Ages 9th grade-JUCO level, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Belmont Softball Summer Prospect Camp at Rose Park
Athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in all aspects of the game. Live game situations will be held by Belmont’s staff to help athletes improve their game.
August 23, Ages 7-12th grade, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.