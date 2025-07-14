Transgender Pitcher Excluded From Minnesota High School All-State Softball Team
A Minnesota transgender pitcher was excluded from the All-State 2025 softball selections by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association, according to a report from Fox News.
Despite leading her team to the Class AAAA softball state championship, Marissa Rothenberger of Champlin Park High School was absent from the list of honorees.
Rothenberger played under a national spotlight and brought controversy to the sport in Minnesota, and inspired the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to launch a Title IX investigation into the state of Minnesota.
The right-hander was also the center of a social media feud between Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Outkick's Riley Gaines.
Even though Rothenberger faced scrutiny with every pitch, she still managed to lead her team in the circle and at the plate.
The junior owned a 12-1 record, a 0.74 ERA, and a 0.65 WHIP. During the postseason, she pitched five consecutive games, allowing just one earned run in 35 innings and striking out 27 batters. At the plate, Rothenberger went 5-for-16, with two doubles, three RBIs, and a run scored.
Fox News Digital reached out to Champlin Park head coach Bryan Woodley for comment after discovering players have to be nominated by their head coach in order to qualify for the honors.
Woodley didn't respond before the story was published, but a Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association source did provide a statement.
"The sports associations of the MSHSCA each conduct their own process for selecting athletes for recognition and awards. The methods vary from one sports association to another. However, most sports associations start with a nomination process. The final selections are usually determined by a vote of association members or made by a selection committee," a statement read.
"Nearly every season, sports association leaders and the MSHSCA office are contacted to be informed that an exceptional athlete has been overlooked for recognition."
Rothenberger was awarded All-State honors in 2024 after finishing the season with a 0.40 ERA.